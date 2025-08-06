Stallion Uranium Announces Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placements for Gross Proceeds of up to $12M

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stallion Uranium Corp. (the “Company” or “Stallion”) (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: FE0) is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) of up to a combined aggregate of 60,000,000 flow-through (“FT Units”) and non-flow through (“NFT Units”) units at a price of $0.20 per NFT Unit and FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $12,000,000. The Offering is expected to close in multiple tranches, the first of which is anticipated to close on or before August 15, 2025. The Company anticipates that, upon completion of the Offering, a new Control Person (as defined below), Mr. Matthew Mason (“Mr. Mason”), will be created though Mr. Mason’s anticipated purchase of 15,000,000 FT Units. Mr. Mason’s subscription is subject to obtaining requisite approval from the disinterested shareholders of the Company (as further described below) and the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

Each FT Unit will consist of one flow-through common share of the Company as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (a “FT Share”) and one FT Share purchase warrant (each a “FT Warrant”). Each FT Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional FT Share in the capital of the Company (a “FT Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.26 per FT Warrant Share for a period of 60 months from the closing of the Offering.

Each NFT Unit will consist of one non-flow-through common share in the capital of the Company (a “NFT Share”) and one share purchase warrant (a “NFT Warrant”). Each NFT Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional non-flow-through common share in the capital of the Company (a “NFT Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.26 per NFT Warrant Share for a period of 60 months from the closing of the Offering.

Finder’s fees may be payable in connection with the completion of the Offering in accordance with TSXV policies. In connection with the Offering, the Company has entered into an Advisory Agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the “Advisor”), pursuant to which the Advisor shall provide financial advisory, consulting, and support services in connection with the Offering (the “Advisory Services”). In consideration for the Advisory Services, subject to the approval of the TSXV, the Company will pay the Advisor a work fee equal to $150,000 (the “Fee”). The Fee shall be payable in units at the terms matching those of the NFT Units in the Offering. The Fee Units and the underlying securities issued to the Advisor will be subject to a four month and one day hold period in accordance with Canadian securities laws.

The gross proceeds raised from the issuance of the FT Units will be used by the Company to incur exploration expenditures on the Company’s resource claims in the province of Saskatchewan and will constitute “Canadian exploration expenses” as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada). The net proceeds raised from the issuance of the NFT Units will be used by the Company for exploration and development activities of its Athabasca Basin properties and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Closing of the Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the TSXV. Policy 4.1 of the TSXV Corporate Finance Manual requires disinterested shareholder approval where a transaction creates a shareholder that holds or controls 20% or more of an issuer's shares (a "Control Person"). The Company anticipates that Mr. Mason’s purchase of FT Units under the Offering will create a new Control Person pursuant to Policy 4.1. To fulfil the requirements of Policy 4.1, the Company intends to seek approval of disinterested shareholders holding or controlling more than 50% of its common shares of the Company to approve the creation of the new Control Person by written consent resolution. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Insiders of the Company will participate in the Offering. Any such participation will be considered a “related party transaction” as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Offering is expected to be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of any securities issued to such insiders nor the consideration that will be paid by such persons will exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Stallion Uranium Corp.:

Stallion Uranium is working to ‘Fuel the Future with Uranium’ through the exploration of roughly 1,700 sq/km in the Athabasca Basin, home to the largest high-grade uranium deposits in the world. The company, with JV partner Atha Energy holds the largest contiguous project in the Western Athabasca Basin adjacent to multiple high-grade discovery zones.

Our leadership and advisory teams are comprised of uranium and precious metals exploration experts with the capital markets experience and the technical talent for acquiring and exploring early-stage properties. For more information visit stallionuranium.com.

