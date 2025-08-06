ONWARD Medical Announces the Appointment of Lucas Buchanan to its Board of Directors

Buchanan is former CFO and COO of Silk Road Medical, where he successfully scaled a growth-stage medical device company, leading to an acquisition by Boston Scientific.

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONWARD Medical N.V. (Euronext: ONWD and US OTCQX: ONWRY), the leading neurotechnology company pioneering therapies to restore movement, function, and independence in people with spinal cord injury (SCI) and other movement disabilities, today announces the appointment of Lucas Buchanan as a non-executive member of its Board of Directors.

“We are delighted to welcome Lucas Buchanan to our Board of Directors,” said Dave Marver, CEO of ONWARD Medical. “Lucas has a unique and valuable set of experiences as an operator, investor, and leader. He has also successfully NASDAQ-listed, scaled, and exited a medical technology company. He is ideally qualified to join our Board as we grow our business and pursue our mission.”

“ONWARD is a truly unique company powered by an inspiring vision and breathtaking technology. The Company is delivering hope to people with spinal cord injury and other movement disabilities,” said Buchanan. “I look forward to helping Dave and the team pursue its ambitions for the benefit of millions of people around the globe.”

Buchanan brings over 25 years of expertise in commercialization, operations, business development, investing, and finance. As the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Silk Road Medical, he helped lead the company from its founding through to its IPO in 2019 and ultimate sale to Boston Scientific in 2024. Buchanan previously held roles at The Vertical Group, Impax Laboratories, Warburg Pincus, Medtronic, and Ernst & Young.

Buchanan is an active investor who currently serves on the Boards of Directors for several medical technology companies, including Element Science, Aerin Medical, Route 92 Medical, Procyrion, and Endologix. He holds a BA in Economics from Duke University and an MBA in Health Care Management from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

About ONWARD Medical

ONWARD Medical is the leading neurotechnology company pioneering therapies to restore movement, function, and independence in people with spinal cord injuries (SCI) and other movement disabilities. Building on more than a decade of scientific discovery, preclinical research, and clinical studies conducted at leading hospitals, rehabilitation clinics, and neuroscience laboratories, the Company has developed ARC Therapy, which has been awarded ten Breakthrough Device Designations from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Company’s ARC-EX System is cleared for commercial sale in the US. In addition, the Company is developing an investigational implantable system called ARC-IM with and without an implanted brain-computer interface (BCI).

Headquartered in the Netherlands, the Company has a Science and Engineering Center in Switzerland and a US office in Boston, Massachusetts. The Company is listed on Euronext Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam (ticker: ONWD) and its US ADRs can be traded on OTCQX (ticker: ONWRY).

To learn more about ONWARD Medical’s commitment to partnering with the spinal cord injury community to develop innovative solutions for restoring movement, function, and independence, please visit ONWD.com.

To be kept informed about the Company's technologies, research studies, and the availability of therapies in your area, please complete this webform.

