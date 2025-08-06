Nasdaq Copenhagen

6 August 2025





Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s quarterly report for the first half of 2025

The bank’s board of directors and general management today approved the report for the first half of 2025.

The bank delivers core earnings of DKK 1,580 million and net profit of DKK 1,191 million in the first half of the year. The net profit is equivalent to a 21% p.a. return on equity.

Core earnings

(DKK million) H1 2025 H1 2024 2024 2023 2022 2021 Total core income 2,090 2,051 4,068 3,828 2,862 2,433 Total expenses and depreciation 534 508 1,044 963 891 817 Core earnings before impairment charges for loans 1,556 1,543 3,024 2,865 1,971 1,616 Impairment charges for loans etc. +24 +1 +3 -1 -2 -68 Core earnings 1,580 1,544 3,027 2,864 1,969 1,548 Result for the portfolio etc. -4 +30 +62 -7 -69 +7 Amortisation and write-downs on intangible assets 10 10 20 20 20 17 Tax 375 383 768 682 385 309 Net profit 1,191 1,181 2,301 2,155 1,495 1,229





Highlights of the first half of 2025

The net profit increases to DKK 1,191 million, equivalent to a 21% p.a. return on equity

Earnings per share (net profit) increase by 6% to DKK 47.9 in the half-year

Core income increases by 2% to DKK 2,090 million

Costs increase by 5%, and the cost/income ratio is 25.6%

Continued strong credit quality means that impairment charges of DKK 24 million were carried to income in the half-year and that impairment charges in the second quarter of 2025 were DKK 0 million

Highly satisfactory increase in customer numbers and growth of 9% in loans and 8% in deposits

In the second quarter of 2025, the bank received the Financial Institution of the Year award for the 10th year in a row

The expectations for net profit for 2025 are upwardly adjusted to the range DKK 2.0 - 2.35 billion





Yours sincerely

Ringkjøbing Landbobank



John Fisker

CEO

