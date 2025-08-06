Ubitium and ADTechnology Collaborate to Bring Universal Processor to Market

Düsseldorf, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADTechnology, Korea’s largest semiconductor design house, has entered a development partnership with Ubitium, a German fabless semiconductor innovator, to bring its revolutionary UB410 microprocessor to silicon.

The UB410 is a next-generation general-purpose microprocessor that replaces traditional CPUs, GPUs, DSPs, and FPGAs with a single, unified compute fabric. Developed by Ubitium, the UB410 eliminates the need for multiple processor types and fragmented tool-chains - delivering a universal platform for AI, signal processing, and general-purpose workloads. The result: reduced system complexity, lower cost, and seamless support for advanced on-device intelligence.





Hyun-Shin Cho, CEO of Ubitium with Jun-Gyu Park, CEO of ADTechnology.

Under this agreement, ADTechnology will serve as a key implementation partner, responsible for backend design and coordinating the manufacturing process as a Design Solution Partner (DSP) using Samsung Foundry's FinFET technologies. Prototype tape-out is planned for the second half of 2025, with mass production targeted for end of 2026, early 2027.

“We founded Ubitium to rethink the fundamentals of compute,” said Hyun-Shin Cho, CEO of Ubitium. “The UB410 is not just another processor - it’s a new category. By unifying traditionally separate compute domains like CPU, GPU, DSP, and FPGA into a single, programmable architecture, we eliminate complexity at the hardware and software level. This simplifies product design, accelerates time to market, and makes advanced on-device AI accessible across industries. Our collaboration with ADTechnology brings us one step closer to making this vision a reality in silicon.”

“We are excited to support Ubitium as they bring this disruptive processor architecture to life,” said Jun-Gyu Park, CEO of ADTechnology. “As Korea’s largest design house, we bring deep expertise in advanced SoC implementation and will ensure a smooth transition from RTL to manufacturing.”

“We are pleased to see innovators like Ubitium leveraging Samsung Foundry’s competitive mature FinFET technology through trusted partners like ADTechnology,” said Tae-Joong Song, Vice President and Head of Foundry Technology Planning Team at Samsung Electronics. “We look forward to supporting the development of next-generation processors for on-device intelligence.”

As computing increasingly moves to the edge, the UB410 provides the performance, flexibility, and simplicity needed to power the next wave of intelligent devices - from robotics and autonomous systems to industrial automation, audio processing, and smart consumer products.

About ADTechnology

ADTechnology is a global leading ASIC design services and manufacturing services provider which has 22 years of business history and 800+ design/tape-out engineering experiences. Headquartered in Suwon, Korea, ADTechnology has R&D offices in Korea and Vietnam and sales offices in San Jose, USA and Munich, Germany. Including subsidiaries, there are more than 750 employees globally. ADTechnology is also listed on the Korean stock market, KOSDAQ. Most importantly, ADTechnology is a member of Samsung Foundry Design Solution Partner program, focusing on 2/4/5nm advanced ASIC SoCs encompassing Automotive, AI, HPC, Consumer and Industrial applications

For more information: https://en.adtek.co.kr

About Ubitium

Ubitium is developing the universal microprocessor. Solving computing’s complexity and cost problem to create a future where every device is autonomous.

To learn more, visit https://ubitium.com.