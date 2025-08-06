Forte Medical National Survey Announcement

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and prenatal screening: why do c14.2m UK women still suffer with up to 30% inaccuracy, failed hygiene and dignity?

 | Source: Forte Medical Limited Forte Medical Limited

LONDON, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UK based Medical Technology company Forte Medical is launching a national survey of women in the UK, to ascertain their exposure to urine sampling retests and immediate empirical broad spectrum prescribing, triggered by traditional methods of specimen collection for Urinary Tract Infection and prenatal screening.

The survey is independently created and managed by FemSights, the audience insights specialist for women’s health and can be accessed through Typeform: https://form.typeform.com/to/b4bBRDAz

Initial responses confirm that fixing inaccuracy and infection control issues is important for patients and can streamline right-first-time urinanalysis for healthcare providers; early respondents have noted frustration with retests and lack of hygiene to hands and toilet environment.

When so many previously overlooked areas of women’s health are being discussed and transformed with research and innovation, why does urine collection for UTI and Antenatal Urine Screening remain rooted in the past?

“Latest Government policy around precision, prevention and patient care point to an overdue revolution for this neglected area of routine point of care diagnostics,” says Giovanna Forte, CEO of Forte Medical. “This survey aims to underpin that revolution.”

Liquid gold for precision and prevention
Midstream urine is the global gold standard specimen for UTI diagnosis and routine prenatal screening, yet there is no protocol for its collection, leading to high levels of prescribing of broad-spectrum antibiotics, which may lead to increased levels of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) amongst women.

Current NHS, NICE and Public Health England recommended urine collection methods involve the awkward and unreliable start-stop-start technique or require the woman to insert a collection vessel into the urine stream in an attempt to capture the required midstream sample.

Both collection methods result in soiled hands and heightened risk of contamination. More importantly, neither guarantees a reliable guideline compliant midstream specimen for analysis. NHS Patient UK advice even advocates using a washed jam-jar if aiming into the tube or vessel is too difficult, creating risk of glucose contamination at point of collection and potential false-positive indication of diabetes, leading to unnecessary diagnostic blood tests.

First-void urine can carry natural bacteria off the skin into the sample, creating create a “mixed growth” within the specimen, rendering up to 30% unreliable. Midstream urine is proven to contain any problem bacteria that may indicate the issues causing painful infection in the case of UTI, and for prenatal screening highlight any issues that might complicate the pregnancy.

“This survey seeks to generate genuine responses from the general public,” explains Forte. “We are keen to receive answers to key questions such as: are hygiene and dignity important? How many women experience retests? How many women are prescribed an immediate antibiotic – and do they work? When it comes to routine health, women’s voices really do matter.”

EDITORS’ NOTES

About Peezy Midstream

Cost savings and seamless NHS Integration
Clinical trial data is available for scrutiny. E.G: a Public Health Wales GP trial of Peezy Midstream reported up to 66% saving on lab processing costs. Paper available for scrutiny.

About Forte Medical
Forte Medical is a UK-based medical technology company dedicated to improving specimen collection and diagnostic accuracy across primary and secondary care. Its mission is to reduce misdiagnosis and enhance clinical efficiency through innovative, patient-centred solutions. Two new devices are in the pipeline:

Peezy First Stream to tackle early stage cancer diagnoses through first-void urine
Peezy Twin Stream for sports, evidential forensic and employer dope testing

Media Contact:
Giovanna Forte
CEO, Forte Medical
Email: giovanna.forte@forte-medical.com / Phone: 07595 600880
Website: forte-medical.co.uk


Tags

womenshealth pointofcare UTI diagnostics antenatal precisionhealth innovation healthtech femtech medtech femalehealth AMR sepsis

Related Links

Recommended Reading