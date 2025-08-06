Bojoko Reports All-Time High For A Half-Year Period

LEVALLOIS-PERRET, France, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bojoko.com , the player-first online gambling affiliate platform, has announced impressive growth figures for the first half of 2025, highlighting a successful execution of its long-term strategy.

Compared to the same period in 2024, Bojoko recorded a 150% increase in total organic traffic and a 155% increase in commissions, driven by strong user engagement and performance across key markets. The number of first depositing players (FTDs) surged by 189%, while registrations rose by 188%, signaling continued user trust and interest in the platform’s offering.

Joonas Karhu, Co-Founder of Bojoko, said: “These results reflect the progress we’ve made by staying focused on our strategy. While we’re encouraged by the momentum, we know there’s more work ahead. Prioritising our users through quality content, a better experience, and a more useful product continues to guide our decisions, and it’s showing signs that this approach is working.”

The company is expected to continue its expansion efforts in the second half of 2025, while maintaining its focus on quality, transparency, and user satisfaction.



About Bojoko.com



Bojoko is an award-winning iGaming affiliate that connects players with the best online casinos, bingo sites, and sports betting operators. Known for its user-oriented solutions, such as its quick filters, Bojoko has established itself as a trusted name in the gambling industry.

Contact:

Christoffer Ødegården

Head of Marketing

christoffer.odegarden@bojoko.com