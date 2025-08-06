Arturo Johnson Consulting Announces Social Selling Secrets to Help Agencies Scale to $1M/Month

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indianapolis-based Arturo Johnson Consulting is redefining agency growth with Social Selling Secrets—a proven roadmap for scaling revenue without costly cold calls or lead lists.





Arturo Johnson Consulting, LLC, the company behind the revolutionary Social Funnel™, has announced the upcoming release of Social Selling Secrets. This book is designed to help financial service agents, insurance agencies, and entrepreneurs replace outdated cold-calling tactics with a proven, organic content strategy that consistently drives revenue and talent acquisition.

Founded in 2019 by Arturo Johnson—also known as the “King of Leads”—the firm has already coached over 1,200 agents and helped generate more than $20 million in online revenue. Now headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the firm continues to grow, fueled by Johnson’s viral reach—233,000 Instagram followers and 101 million impressions on a single reel.

In addition to its consulting services, Arturo Johnson Consulting operates a lead generation agency that provides done-for-you (DFY) marketing funnels, helping insurance agents scale from $10,000 a month to $10,000 a week.

Transforming Lead Generation with the Social Funnel™

At the core of Johnson’s method is the Social Funnel™, a 4-step system that automates 80% of the traditional sales process—while improving conversion rates and drastically reducing costs. Agencies using the Social Funnel™ have achieved a 25% lead-to-close conversion rate, compared to just 9% with traditional cold-calling. Client acquisition costs are slashed from over $400 per lead to just $120.

“Social media isn’t a side channel—it’s the front door to continuous talent and revenue,” Johnson explains. “For every nine cold calls you make, you might get one yes. With our Social Funnel™, clients see a 25% conversion.”

Book Highlights:

Social Selling Secrets

In Social Selling Secrets, Johnson dives deep into:

Personal Branding as a Growth Engine – How mission-driven content attracts premium clients and top talent.



Organic Marketing Strategies – Step-by-step guides on replacing cold calls with high-converting social content.



Recruitment Funnels That Work – How agencies can build hiring pipelines that retain top performers for 12–24 months.



Real Case Studies – Over $20M in premium sales influenced through Johnson’s 1,200+ clients.



The book also explores how AI appointment systems and automation can give business owners back their time—freeing them to scale past seven figures per month.

Arturo Johnson: From Cold Calls to Coaching Empire

Born in Chicago, Illinois on March 27, 1983, Arturo Johnson’s journey began with long days cold-calling and nights waiting tables. From 2013 to 2019, he worked as a licensed life insurance agent before launching his first marketing agency. That venture evolved into Arturo Johnson Consulting, LLC in 2019—now a trusted growth partner for high-performing agents nationwide.

“Content creation is wealth creation,” Johnson says. “Automating three of four funnel steps gives agency owners back 80% of their time for growth.”

Availability

Social Selling Secrets is expected to launch later in 2025. Pre-orders and early access will be available at arturojohnsonconsulting.com .

About Arturo Johnson Consulting

Arturo Johnson Consulting, LLC is an Indianapolis-based coaching and lead generation firm founded in 2019. The company helps insurance and financial service agencies scale rapidly using the proprietary 4-step Social Funnel™—a done-for-you content and automation system. Its mission is to empower over 10,000 agencies to reach $1 million per month through organic marketing, content strategy, and AI-powered appointment systems.

Media Contact:

Arturo Johnson Consulting

support@arturojohnsonconsulting.com

arturojohnsonconsulting.com

