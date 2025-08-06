3D Printing Robot Market Report 2025: Cartesian Robots to Capture Major Market Share in 3D Printing by 2030

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printing Robot Market by Component & Service (Robot Arm, 3D Printing Head, Software, Service), Robot Type (Articulated, Cartesian, SCARA, Polar, Delta Robots), Application (Prototyping, Tooling, Functional Part Manufacturing) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global 3D printing robot market is poised to expand from USD 2 billion in 2025 to USD 3.14 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 9.5%. This growth is driven by the increased adoption of automation and the demand for customized, cost-effective manufacturing solutions. The integration of robotic 3D printing systems enables organizations to achieve complex geometries, reduce material waste, and enhance production efficiency.

Key industry players are leveraging robotic 3D printing for functional parts, tooling, and prototype services, thus reducing lead times and responding rapidly to market demands. Industry 4.0 and the evolution of smart factories further bolster this technology's application, particularly in aerospace, automotive, and construction.

The market does face challenges, including high initial investment costs and a lack of skilled personnel for operating advanced robotics and 3D printing equipment.

Tooling Segment Growth:

The tooling segment is anticipated to record significant growth due to the demand for quick, cost-efficient, and custom tooling solutions across various industries like automotive and aerospace. Unlike traditional tooling, robotic 3D printing offers reduced lead times and material waste, making it ideal for complex geometries.

Automation of tooling part manufacturing, propelled by advancements in materials and multi-axis robotic systems, drives demand. This is especially relevant in mass customization and lean production environments.

Aerospace & Defense Market Share:

In 2030, the aerospace & defense sector is expected to secure a substantial market share due to its need for high-performance, lightweight components. Robotic 3D printing addresses the industry's material and production challenges, ensuring scalability and customization.

As the industry seeks cost reduction and performance enhancement, robotic 3D printing becomes a strategic asset. Government investments in aerospace and defense further drive technology adoption.

Cartesian Robots Market Influence:

By 2030, Cartesian robots are projected to capture a significant share of the market due to their versatility, precision, and applicability across numerous industrial processes. Their capability in high-precision additive manufacturing and the production of large parts positions them as key players in advanced manufacturing industries.

These robots support various industrial sectors by integrating diverse 3D printing heads and materials, aligning with evolving manufacturing needs.

North America Market Leadership:

North America is set to experience robust growth in the 3D printing robot market due to its advanced manufacturing base, significant R&D investments, and automation adoption. Dominated by key players in aerospace, automotive, and healthcare, the region is at the forefront of integrating robotic 3D printing technology.

The US, with its ecosystem comprising robotics suppliers, software innovators, and additive manufacturing startups, fosters an environment of continuous innovation. Government initiatives further enhance market momentum.

Research centers and academic institutions in North America are developing next-generation 3D printing robotics, creating substantial opportunities for on-site and large-scale applications.

Market Insights:

Extensive primary interviews were conducted to verify market size across segments, with insights gathered from industry experts ranging from component suppliers to OEM executives.

Prominent market players include ABB, KUKA AG, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, FANUC, and others. These companies are analyzed for their competitive strategies, market positions, and recent developments.

Research Coverage:

The report segments the market by component & service, robot type, application, and end user. It outlines market drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, offering a comprehensive regional analysis.

Benefits of the Report:

Detailed analysis of market dynamics including automation trends, technology advancements, and sector-specific demands.

Insights into service development, product launches, and R&D activities.

Market development insights across various regions.

Comprehensive competitive assessment of key players.

Market Dynamics

Drivers Shift Toward Automation and Personalized Manufacturing Advancements in Robotic Arms and Additive Manufacturing High Demand from Aerospace & Defense Sector

Challenges Complexities Associated with System Integration Concerns Regarding Durability and Structural Integrity

Opportunities Focus of Construction Industry on Sustainability Emergence of Mobile 3D Printing Robotic Solutions Need for Customized Healthcare Products



Case Studies

ABB and DRK Collaborate on Germany's First 3D-Printed Non-Residential Building

Eplus3D Delivers Biocompatible Prosthetics Through Advanced Metal 3D Printing

Protolabs Enhances Durability and Flexibility in Farming Robots

Yaskawa Europe Transforms RTM Injection with Robotic Automation

Industry Trends

Influence of 2025 US Tariff Impact Analysis on Various Sectors

Impact of AI on 3D Printing Market

Company Profiles

Key Players

Kuka AG

ABB

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Fanuc Corporation

Universal Robots A/S

Massive Dimension

Cead B.V.

Caracol

Weber Maschinenfabrik

Meltio3D

Comau

Other Players

Baubot GmbH

Mx3D

Twente Additive Manufacturing

Dobot

Dyze Design

Rev3Rd S.R.L.

Adaxis Sas

Orbital Composites Inc.

AI Build Limited

Octopuz Indusuite

Hyperion Robotics

Hypertherm, Inc.

Ingersoll Machine Tools, Inc.

3D Minerals

