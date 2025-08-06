Digital Asset Management Platforms Company Benchmark Report 2025 | Sustainability and Flexibility - Key Differentiators in the DAM Platform Market of Tomorrow

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Asset Management Platforms, 2025: A Frost RadarT Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Organizations are drowning in a sea of rich media - 4K video, generative artificial intelligence images, 3D models, augmented reality/virtual reality objects, and ever-growing libraries of brand assets. Without a modern content backbone, marketing and product teams spend a lot of time simply searching for, recreating, or reformatting files, while customers demand hyper-personalized experiences in real time. The cost is measured in slower campaign velocity, fractured brand consistency, and missed revenue. A scalable, intelligent digital asset management (DAM) platform has, therefore, become mission-critical, transforming digital assets from cost centers into growth engines.



The Frost Radar for DAM platforms zeroes in on the vendors best positioned to solve the industry's most urgent challenge: turning an unwieldy flood of digital content into an AI-powered, governed, and highly integrated growth engine. Readers should care because the commercial stakes are rising fast: enterprises that modernize their DAM stack will launch campaigns quicker, deliver richer experiences, and safeguard brand trust, while those that hesitate will fall behind on revenue and compliance in an AI-accelerated market.



Five forces are reshaping the market

Generative and descriptive AI everywhere: Automated tagging, vector search, and on-the-fly content generation are moving from pilots to production, slashing manual effort while raising questions of AI governance, copyright, and provenance.

Composable, API-first architectures: Buyers insist on MACH-aligned solutions that slot into product information management, content management system, and customer data platform stacks without vendor lock-in. Providers that cannot expose every function are rapidly losing ground.

Content authenticity and security: Deepfake anxiety, the European Union AI Act, and the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) standards are forcing vendors to embed rights management, watermarking, and chain-of-custody metadata as core.

Omnichannel velocity: Real-time localization, shoppable video, and headless commerce demand instant asset transformation and edge delivery, turning DAM from a library into a live content engine.

Sustainability and cost control: Cloud footprints and GPU-hungry AI models face CEO-level scrutiny. Efficient storage tiers, edge caching, and greener data centers are quickly becoming differentiators.

Companies to Action

Acquia

Adobe

Aprimo

Bynder

Canto

CELUM

Cloudinary

Fotoware

Hyland

MediaValet

OpenText

Orange Logic

Sitecore

Smartsheet

Storyteq

