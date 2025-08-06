2025 Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Capacity and Production Annual Report and Survey | The Waiting Game - A Bottom is Imminent for Bioprocessing in China With a Return to Growth Two Years Away

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "22nd Annual Report and Survey of Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Capacity and Production" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2025 22nd Annual Report and Survey of Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Capacity and Production is the most comprehensive, longest-running study of bioprocessing professionals. The 22nd Annual Report provides Key Takeaways for every chapter highlighting top trends, insights, and opportunities.
Key Highlights
- 203 Biopharma companies surveyed
- 116 industry vendors and direct suppliers of materials
- 21 Countries represented
- ~550 Pages
- 12 Chapters
- 200 Graphs and 20 Tables
- Subject Matter Experts providing analysis
- Independent Sponsoring Organizations
This year's edition provides additional Subject Matter Experts providing analysis on trends and future growth, and key takeaways for each chapter! This report's 550 pages of data-rich analysis will help improve your decision making in biomanufacturing operations, with an in-depth analysis of capacity, production trends, benchmarks, and much more.
Report Coverage
- Compare 203 Biomanufacturers vs CMOs; U.S. vs. European & Global Biomanufacturing
- Comprehensive overview of biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry trends, technologies, and challenges
- Industry budget trends and impact of the current economic environment
- Downstream purification problems and issues
- Current and projected biopharmaceutical industry bottlenecks
- Capacity utilization and current production levels
- Capacity bottlenecks - what's being done to resolve
- Biopharma production trends and Outsourcing trends
- International offshoring through 2030
- Range of titers, growth
- Disposables: Spending growth; downstream uses; L&E's; reasons for increasing/ restricting; budget increases; vendor satisfaction
- Batch failure rates & trends
- Selecting a CMO - Problems & solutions
- Quality management & PAT implementation
- Hiring and employment growth
- Supplier growth rates, and much more
Key Topics Covered:
Methodology
Demographics
- Introduction
- Respondents' Area of Involvement
- Respondents' Qualifications
- Facility Locations
- Areas of Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Operations
- Production Operations, Phase of Development
- Employees at Facility
- Batches Run at Facility per Year
- Single-Use Bioreactor Capacity in Use at Site
- Stainless Steel Bioreactor Capacity in Use at Site
Chapter 1: Introduction and Discussion
1-1 Sector and Market Overview
1-2 Biopharmaceutical Industry Status and Market Trends
1-3 Pharma Industry is Shifting to Biopharmaceuticals
1-4 Global Biopharmaceutical Market Trends
1-5 Biopharmaceutical Markets by Product Class
1-6 Future Trends in the Biopharmaceutical Industry
Chapter 2: Future of Bioprocessing: Experts' Perspective
2-1 2024 FDA Biopharmaceutical Approvals: Promising Year for Novel Biologics Driven by Innovation and Targeted Therapies
2-2 Recent Transactions Affecting the CDMO Landscape in 2024
2-3 The Waiting Game: A Bottom is Imminent for Bioprocessing in China With a Return to Growth Two Years Away
2-4 Future of Contract Fill-Finish: Post COVID Landscape
Chapter 3: Trends and Emerging Technologies
3-1 Industry Trends in 2025
3-2 Bioprocessing Improvements Needed in 2025
3-3 Operational Changes in Pre- and Post-COVID
3-4 Budget Issues in 2025
3-5 Top Bioprocessing Budget Expenditures
3-6 New Bioprocessing Products Development Opportunities (2025)
3-7 Factors in Biomanufacturing Creating Improvements
3-8 Cost-Cutting Actions & Development Timelines
3-9 Average Cost per Gram Recombinant Protein
3-10 Assay Development
3-11 Selecting and Purchasing Commercial-Scale Bioreactors
3-12 Discussion: Industry Trends and Issues
Chapter 4: Capacity Utilization
4-1 Capacity Utilization Trends
4-2 Capacity Utilization: Biomanufacturers vs. CMOs
4-3 Capacity Utilization: U.S. vs. Western European Manufacturers
4-4 Respondents' Current Total Production Capacity
4-5 Global Bioreactor Capacity
4-6 Range of Titers with mAb Production
4-7 Discussion: Capacity and Industry Trends
Chapter 5: Current and Future Capacity Constraints and Quality Factors
5-1 Current Capacity Constraints
5-2 Expected Capacity Constraints
5-3 Factors Impacting Future Production Capacity
5-4 Key Areas to Address to Avoid Future Capacity Constraints
5-5 Batch Failures in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing
5-6 Quality Problems in Biomanufacturing Attributed to Vendors
5-7 Discussion: Industry Trends
Chapter 6: Planned Future Capacity Expansions
6-1 Planned Future Capacity Expansions
6-2 Planned Future Capacity Expansions for Biomanufacturers vs CMOs, by System
6-3 Planned Future Capacity Expansions for U.S. vs. Western Europe, by System
6-4 Planned Future Capacity Expansions
6-5 Discussion: Future of Capacity Expansion Trends
Chapter 7: Outsourcing Trends in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing
7-1 Current Outsourcing by Production System
7-2 Future Outsourcing
7-3 Outsourced Activities in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing
7-4 Critical Outsourcing Issues
7-5 CMOs' Problems with Their Clients
7-6 Country Selections for International Outsourcing (Offshoring) of Biomanufacturing
7-7 Offshoring Trends to Lower-Cost Regions
7-8 Discussion of Outsourcing and Offshoring
Chapter 8: Disposables and Single-Use Systems in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing
8-1 Use of Disposables and Single-Use Systems
8-2 Leachables and Extractables
8-3 Reasons for Increasing Use of Disposables & Single-Use Systems
8-4 Factors That May Restrict Use of Disposables
8-5 Single-Use Adoption Issues
8-6 Need for Single-use Sensors, and Bioreactor Attributes
8-7 Satisfaction with Single-Use Device Vendors (2008-2025)
8-8 Single-Use Operations and Trends
8-9 Discussion: Single-use Bioprocessing
Chapter 9: Downstream Purification
9-1 Impact of Downstream Processing on Capacity
9-2 Specific Purification Step Constraints
9-3 Downstream Purification Issues
9-4 mAb Purification Capacity Estimates
9-5 New Downstream Processing Technologies
9-6 Improvements to Downstream Operations
9-7 Fill Finish Trends
9-7 Discussion: Industry Trends
Chapter 10: Hiring, Employment Growth, and Training in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing
10-1 Hiring Trends
10-2 Five Year Trends in Hiring (2030)
10-3 Hiring Challenges Today
10-4 Training in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing
10-5 Discussion: Strategies For Successful Employment Growth
Chapter 11: New Methods: Continuous and Process Intensification, Cell and Gene Therapies
11-1 Future Adoption of Continuous Bioprocessing and Process Intensification
11-2 Perfusion Operations and Continuous Bioprocessing Operational Issues
11-3 Automation Implementation
11-4 Cell and Gene Therapy Platforms
11-5 Discussion: Future of Biomanufacturing
Chapter 12: Suppliers to Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing and Life Sciences
12-1 Demographics
12-2 Growth Rate of Sales by Suppliers
12-3 Budget Issues and Problems Faced by Industry Suppliers
12-4 Problems Clients Have with Their Vendors
12-5 Impacts of COVID-19 on Suppliers' Activities
12-6 Vendors' Products and Services
12-7 Sales Staff Training
12-8 Biopharma Vendors' Financial Outlook for 2025
12-9 CMO Pricing Changes for Biopharmaceutical Services
12-10 Discussion: Biopharma Suppliers
