2025 Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Capacity and Production Annual Report and Survey | The Waiting Game - A Bottom is Imminent for Bioprocessing in China With a Return to Growth Two Years Away

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "22nd Annual Report and Survey of Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Capacity and Production" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 2025 22nd Annual Report and Survey of Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Capacity and Production is the most comprehensive, longest-running study of bioprocessing professionals. The 22nd Annual Report provides Key Takeaways for every chapter highlighting top trends, insights, and opportunities.



Key Highlights

203 Biopharma companies surveyed

116 industry vendors and direct suppliers of materials

21 Countries represented

~550 Pages

12 Chapters

200 Graphs and 20 Tables

Subject Matter Experts providing analysis

Independent Sponsoring Organizations

This year's edition provides additional Subject Matter Experts providing analysis on trends and future growth, and key takeaways for each chapter! This report's 550 pages of data-rich analysis will help improve your decision making in biomanufacturing operations, with an in-depth analysis of capacity, production trends, benchmarks, and much more.



Report Coverage

Compare 203 Biomanufacturers vs CMOs; U.S. vs. European & Global Biomanufacturing

Comprehensive overview of biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry trends, technologies, and challenges

Industry budget trends and impact of the current economic environment

Downstream purification problems and issues

Current and projected biopharmaceutical industry bottlenecks

Capacity utilization and current production levels

Capacity bottlenecks - what's being done to resolve

Biopharma production trends and Outsourcing trends

International offshoring through 2030

Range of titers, growth

Disposables: Spending growth; downstream uses; L&E's; reasons for increasing/ restricting; budget increases; vendor satisfaction

Batch failure rates & trends

Selecting a CMO - Problems & solutions

Quality management & PAT implementation

Hiring and employment growth

Supplier growth rates, and much more

Key Topics Covered:

Methodology

Demographics

Introduction

Respondents' Area of Involvement

Respondents' Qualifications

Facility Locations

Areas of Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Operations

Production Operations, Phase of Development

Employees at Facility

Batches Run at Facility per Year

Single-Use Bioreactor Capacity in Use at Site

Stainless Steel Bioreactor Capacity in Use at Site

Chapter 1: Introduction and Discussion

1-1 Sector and Market Overview

1-2 Biopharmaceutical Industry Status and Market Trends

1-3 Pharma Industry is Shifting to Biopharmaceuticals

1-4 Global Biopharmaceutical Market Trends

1-5 Biopharmaceutical Markets by Product Class

1-6 Future Trends in the Biopharmaceutical Industry

Chapter 2: Future of Bioprocessing: Experts' Perspective

2-1 2024 FDA Biopharmaceutical Approvals: Promising Year for Novel Biologics Driven by Innovation and Targeted Therapies

2-2 Recent Transactions Affecting the CDMO Landscape in 2024

2-3 The Waiting Game: A Bottom is Imminent for Bioprocessing in China With a Return to Growth Two Years Away

2-4 Future of Contract Fill-Finish: Post COVID Landscape

Chapter 3: Trends and Emerging Technologies

3-1 Industry Trends in 2025

3-2 Bioprocessing Improvements Needed in 2025

3-3 Operational Changes in Pre- and Post-COVID

3-4 Budget Issues in 2025

3-5 Top Bioprocessing Budget Expenditures

3-6 New Bioprocessing Products Development Opportunities (2025)

3-7 Factors in Biomanufacturing Creating Improvements

3-8 Cost-Cutting Actions & Development Timelines

3-9 Average Cost per Gram Recombinant Protein

3-10 Assay Development

3-11 Selecting and Purchasing Commercial-Scale Bioreactors

3-12 Discussion: Industry Trends and Issues

Chapter 4: Capacity Utilization

4-1 Capacity Utilization Trends

4-2 Capacity Utilization: Biomanufacturers vs. CMOs

4-3 Capacity Utilization: U.S. vs. Western European Manufacturers

4-4 Respondents' Current Total Production Capacity

4-5 Global Bioreactor Capacity

4-6 Range of Titers with mAb Production

4-7 Discussion: Capacity and Industry Trends

Chapter 5: Current and Future Capacity Constraints and Quality Factors

5-1 Current Capacity Constraints

5-2 Expected Capacity Constraints

5-3 Factors Impacting Future Production Capacity

5-4 Key Areas to Address to Avoid Future Capacity Constraints

5-5 Batch Failures in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

5-6 Quality Problems in Biomanufacturing Attributed to Vendors

5-7 Discussion: Industry Trends

Chapter 6: Planned Future Capacity Expansions

6-1 Planned Future Capacity Expansions

6-2 Planned Future Capacity Expansions for Biomanufacturers vs CMOs, by System

6-3 Planned Future Capacity Expansions for U.S. vs. Western Europe, by System

6-4 Planned Future Capacity Expansions

6-5 Discussion: Future of Capacity Expansion Trends

Chapter 7: Outsourcing Trends in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

7-1 Current Outsourcing by Production System

7-2 Future Outsourcing

7-3 Outsourced Activities in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

7-4 Critical Outsourcing Issues

7-5 CMOs' Problems with Their Clients

7-6 Country Selections for International Outsourcing (Offshoring) of Biomanufacturing

7-7 Offshoring Trends to Lower-Cost Regions

7-8 Discussion of Outsourcing and Offshoring

Chapter 8: Disposables and Single-Use Systems in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

8-1 Use of Disposables and Single-Use Systems

8-2 Leachables and Extractables

8-3 Reasons for Increasing Use of Disposables & Single-Use Systems

8-4 Factors That May Restrict Use of Disposables

8-5 Single-Use Adoption Issues

8-6 Need for Single-use Sensors, and Bioreactor Attributes

8-7 Satisfaction with Single-Use Device Vendors (2008-2025)

8-8 Single-Use Operations and Trends

8-9 Discussion: Single-use Bioprocessing

Chapter 9: Downstream Purification

9-1 Impact of Downstream Processing on Capacity

9-2 Specific Purification Step Constraints

9-3 Downstream Purification Issues

9-4 mAb Purification Capacity Estimates

9-5 New Downstream Processing Technologies

9-6 Improvements to Downstream Operations

9-7 Fill Finish Trends

9-7 Discussion: Industry Trends

Chapter 10: Hiring, Employment Growth, and Training in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

10-1 Hiring Trends

10-2 Five Year Trends in Hiring (2030)

10-3 Hiring Challenges Today

10-4 Training in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

10-5 Discussion: Strategies For Successful Employment Growth

Chapter 11: New Methods: Continuous and Process Intensification, Cell and Gene Therapies

11-1 Future Adoption of Continuous Bioprocessing and Process Intensification

11-2 Perfusion Operations and Continuous Bioprocessing Operational Issues

11-3 Automation Implementation

11-4 Cell and Gene Therapy Platforms

11-5 Discussion: Future of Biomanufacturing

Chapter 12: Suppliers to Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing and Life Sciences

12-1 Demographics

12-2 Growth Rate of Sales by Suppliers

12-3 Budget Issues and Problems Faced by Industry Suppliers

12-4 Problems Clients Have with Their Vendors

12-5 Impacts of COVID-19 on Suppliers' Activities

12-6 Vendors' Products and Services

12-7 Sales Staff Training

12-8 Biopharma Vendors' Financial Outlook for 2025

12-9 CMO Pricing Changes for Biopharmaceutical Services

12-10 Discussion: Biopharma Suppliers

