From Vision to Reality: LAB HEENOOR Builds 'Infinite Reality' at the Shanghai Daily-Use Fair

SHANGHAI, CHINA, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From July 24 to 26, 2025, LAB HEENOOR unveiled its creative space themed INFINITE REALITY at the 118th China Daily-Use Articles Trade Fair (Shanghai Daily-Use Fair). Departing from conventional display formats, the brand presented an immersive mirrored environment that continuously breaks boundaries and reshapes perception， offering visitors a profound experience that penetrates both visual and emotional layers between reality and reflection.





INFINITE REALITY is more than an exhibition theme; it is a spatial manifestation of LAB HEENOOR’s brand philosophy—a meditation on creativity, utility, and modern life. At its core lies a question: In an age of hyper-efficiency, algorithmic culture, and visual overload, how can design reconnect people with authenticity?

For co-founder and General Manager Quan Chen, the answer begins with redefining creativity. “We’re never in a rush to claim how good we are—good products speak for themselves,” he says. Chen sees creativity not as surface-level decoration, but as a deep cognitive process. He excels at uncovering latent order in chaos, capturing subtle emotional and cultural shifts, and translating them into tangible aesthetic language. Under his leadership, LAB HEENOOR has cultivated a product ecosystem that reflects its independent worldview—one that challenges visual habits and everyday assumptions.

The mirrored exhibition space embodies this approach. Visitors find themselves in a fluid visual loop, where every turn might bring them face-to-face with their own image. This carefully destabilized environment is not meant to confuse, but to spark renewed attention. In confronting their own reflections, guests are invited to reconsider the familiar and discover new meaning within the ordinary.

But LAB HEENOOR’s innovation extends beyond conceptual design. For co-founder and Chairman YJ Zhang, true creativity is grounded in execution. “Creativity only matters when it lands in reality,” he notes. With deep roots in manufacturing, Zhang has always emphasized that ideas must be matched with technical know-how. He excels at deconstructing inspiration into scalable systems, reorganizing creative impulses into industrial processes, and transforming elusive concepts into precise, controllable, and trustworthy products.

To Zhang, creativity and industry are not opposites—they are interdependent. Every LAB HEENOOR product is both a design experiment and a feat of production engineering. The six major product series on display illustrate this fusion: far from being mere categories of drinkware, they are narrative units that map diverse visions of future living. From post-natural ruins to wind-eroded deserts, these collections reflect not only aesthetic ambition but also philosophical depth, offering consumers a perspective on what everyday utility could look like in extreme future conditions.

Each series comes with its own backstory and vision. For instance, the BASIC series explores a world of wind-eroded survival, where even the simplest items must serve the most complex functions in a barren, dust-filled landscape. The WAKE UP series is rooted in the ruins of civilization, presenting a quiet reflection on rebirth and resilience. The TO GO series captures the spirit of acceleration and desire in an ever-moving future society. These products are not just vessels—they are chapters in a broader narrative of design thinking.

At this exhibition, LAB HEENOOR unveiled its latest breakthrough in personalized industrial design—the Pixel Rainbow series. Spanning eight color families and 80 variations in matte and piano-gloss finishes, this collection is a masterclass in consistency and craft. Each piece uses rare curved-surface coating technology that allows visuals to extend seamlessly from base to lid—breaking traditional printing constraints and offering complete visual storytelling. Consumers can select from LAB HEENOOR’s proprietary artwork library or upload their own designs, making the “one bottle, one design” concept a reality. Even the packaging is part of the aesthetic experience: a milk-carton-inspired container mirrors the cup’s primary color and can be customized inside with DIY artwork.

Despite this playfulness, LAB HEENOOR remains uncompromising on quality. All products feature SUS316L stainless steel interiors, antibacterial technology coatings, lightweight spun-thin construction, leak-proof structures, and portable design. These engineering decisions are not just functional, they uphold the brand’s commitment to beauty, precision, and sustainability. The technical rigor behind each item is a quiet expression of LAB HEENOOR’s belief that true design lives in the details.

Throughout the exhibition, the brand demonstrates that creativity is not about slogans or spectacle. It’s about patience, rigor, and discipline. “We never doubt that a good product will speak for itself—even the smallest possibility is worth holding on to,” says Zhang. LAB HEENOOR embodies this principle, taking the most complex ideas and bringing them to life—piece by piece, detail by detail, without shortcuts or compromise.

What makes INFINITE REALITY powerful is not only its mirrored surfaces or futuristic concept, but the way it repositions design as a tool for reclaiming agency. Chen believes that in today’s algorithm-driven world, people have grown so used to being defined by external forces that they often forget their own ability to define life for themselves. LAB HEENOOR seeks to reignite that sense of agency—not through loud declarations, but through tactile moments: a quiet decision, a lingering gaze, the feel of a bottle in your hand.

In an era where creativity is often standardized, and innovation is reduced to decorative labels, LAB HEENOOR offers a different path. It reminds us that the future of design lies not in chasing trends, but in anchoring ideas in real, meaningful use. Between vision and reality lies the work of transformation—and LAB HEENOOR is doing that work, boldly and precisely.

