Baby Laundry Detergent Global Market Report 2025: Baby Laundry Detergent Market to Expand to $1.51 Billion by 2029 at 6.7% CAGR

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baby Laundry Detergent Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The baby laundry detergent market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $1.11 billion in 2024 to $1.17 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased skin sensitivity concerns, influence of parenting blogs and communities, growth of organized retail, influence of parenting blogs and communities and regulatory emphasis on product safety.



The baby laundry detergent market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.51 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the expansion of e-commerce and online shopping, rising demand for transparency in ingredient sourcing and formulation, expansion of natural and organic product offerings, subscription-based baby product services, and growth of direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands. Major trends in the forecast period include subscription and refill models, AI-driven personalization and recommendations, cross-category collaborations, fragrance-free and hypoallergenic focus, and developing multi-functional products.



The forecast of 6.7% growth over the next five years reflects a modest reduction of 0.3% from the previous estimate for this market. This reduction is primarily due to the impact of tariffs between the US and other countries. This is likely to directly affect the US by raising prices of plant-based surfactants from Thailand and Malaysia, making eco-friendly baby detergents more expensive. The effect will also be felt more widely due to reciprocal tariffs and the negative effect on the global economy and trade due to increased trade tensions and restrictions.



The growing emphasis on baby health is anticipated to drive the expansion of the baby laundry detergent market in the future. Baby health encompasses the overall physical, mental, and emotional well-being of infants, typically from birth to one year of age. This increased focus on baby health is primarily fueled by rising parental awareness, with more families seeking early interventions and high-quality care to ensure the best possible development during infancy. Baby laundry detergents play a role in this focus by being specially formulated to be gentle on sensitive skin, minimizing the risk of rashes, allergies, and irritation that could be caused by the harsh chemicals or fragrances found in regular detergents. For example, in January 2023, the Institute of Health Visiting, an independent charity based in the UK, reported that 60% of health visitors had observed a continued increase in child safeguarding concerns over the past year, reflecting a significant rise in such issues from the previous year. As a result, the growing emphasis on baby health is helping to drive the growth of the baby laundry detergent market.



Leading companies in the baby laundry detergent market are focusing on creating innovative products, such as hypoallergenic detergents, to provide eco-friendly options. Hypoallergenic detergents are specifically designed to reduce the risk of allergic reactions and skin irritation by avoiding harsh chemicals, fragrances, and dyes. For example, in April 2022, Arm & Hammer, a US-based consumer goods company, launched Baby Hypoallergenic Liquid Laundry Detergent. This detergent is tough on stains but gentle on sensitive baby skin, formulated without harsh chemicals such as dyes and phosphates. It is dermatologically tested, hypoallergenic, and safe for newborns and infants. The detergent effectively removes common baby stains while being gentle on skin, meeting EPA standards for safer ingredients. Additionally, it is eco-friendly, produced using renewable electricity, and packaged in recyclable materials. Available in various sizes, it offers a skin-safe cleaning solution for parents.



Major players in the baby laundry detergent market are Procter & Gamble, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Reckitt Benckiser, The Clorox Company, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., The Honest Company Inc., Venus Laboratories Inc., Cotton Babies Inc., Seventh Generation Inc., Artsana S.p. A., S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., Attitude Living Inc., Dapple Baby Inc., Tru Earth Environmental Products Inc., SuperBottoms Advanced Cloth Diapers Pvt. Ltd., Sandal Homes LLC, Biovert Inc., HealthPro Brands Inc., Nellie's Clean Inc., and Puracy LLC.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Scope

Markets Covered:

By Product Type: Liquid; Powder; Pods Or Tablets

By Ingredient: Organic; Synthetic

By Distribution Channel: Online Retail; Supermarkets And Hypermarkets; Specialty Stores; Convenience Stores; Other Distribution Channels

By Application: Household; Commercial

Subsegments:

By Liquid: Concentrated Liquid Detergent; Non-Concentrated Liquid Detergent; Plant-Based Liquid Detergent; Hypoallergenic Liquid Detergent

By Powder: Enzyme-Free Powder Detergent; Organic Or Natural Powder Detergent; Fragrance-Free Powder Detergent

By Pods Or Tablets: Single-Use Baby Laundry Pods; Eco-Friendly Detergent Tablets; Hypoallergenic Pods Or Tablets

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Baby Laundry Detergent Market Characteristics



3. Baby Laundry Detergent Market Trends And Strategies



4. Baby Laundry Detergent Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including The Impact Of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs On The Market

4.1. Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism



5. Global Baby Laundry Detergent Growth Analysis And Strategic Analysis Framework

5.1. Global Baby Laundry Detergent PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

5.2. Analysis Of End Use Industries

5.3. Global Baby Laundry Detergent Market Growth Rate Analysis

5.4. Global Baby Laundry Detergent Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019 - 2024, Value ($ Billion)

5.5. Global Baby Laundry Detergent Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024 - 2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

5.6. Global Baby Laundry Detergent Total Addressable Market (TAM)



6. Baby Laundry Detergent Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Baby Laundry Detergent Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Liquid

Powder

Pods Or Tablets

6.2. Global Baby Laundry Detergent Market, Segmentation By Ingredient, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Organic

Synthetic

6.3. Global Baby Laundry Detergent Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Online Retail

Supermarkets And Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Other Distribution Channels

6.4. Global Baby Laundry Detergent Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Household

Commercial

6.5. Global Baby Laundry Detergent Market, Sub-Segmentation Of Liquid, By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Concentrated Liquid Detergent

Non-Concentrated Liquid Detergent

Plant-Based Liquid Detergent

Hypoallergenic Liquid Detergent

6.6. Global Baby Laundry Detergent Market, Sub-Segmentation Of Powder, By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Enzyme-Free Powder Detergent

Organic Or Natural Powder Detergent

Fragrance-Free Powder Detergent

6.7. Global Baby Laundry Detergent Market, Sub-Segmentation Of Pods Or Tablets, By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Single-Use Baby Laundry Pods

Eco-Friendly Detergent Tablets

Hypoallergenic Pods Or Tablets

7-29. Baby Laundry Detergent Market Regional And Country Analysis





30. Baby Laundry Detergent Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

30.1. Baby Laundry Detergent Market Competitive Landscape

30.2. Baby Laundry Detergent Market Company Profiles

30.2.1. Procter & Gamble Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.2. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.3. Reckitt Benckiser Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.4. The Clorox Company Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.5. Church & Dwight Co. Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



31. Baby Laundry Detergent Market Other Major And Innovative Companies

31.1. The Honest Company Inc.

31.2. Venus Laboratories Inc.

31.3. Cotton Babies Inc.

31.4. Seventh Generation Inc.

31.5. Artsana S.p.A.

31.6. S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.

31.7. Attitude Living Inc.

31.8. Dapple Baby Inc.

31.9. Tru Earth Environmental Products Inc.

31.10. SuperBottoms Advanced Cloth Diapers Pvt. Ltd.

31.11. Sandal Homes LLC

31.12. Biovert Inc.

31.13. HealthPro Brands Inc.

31.14. Nellie's Clean Inc.

31.15. Puracy LLC



32. Global Baby Laundry Detergent Market Competitive Benchmarking And Dashboard



33. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Baby Laundry Detergent Market



34. Recent Developments In The Baby Laundry Detergent Market



35. Baby Laundry Detergent Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

35.1 Baby Laundry Detergent Market In 2029 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

35.2 Baby Laundry Detergent Market In 2029 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

35.3 Baby Laundry Detergent Market In 2029 - Growth Strategies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n1hnvi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.