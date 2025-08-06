Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Research 2025-2031 | Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Biotechs Like Miracogen Advance Cancer ADCs with Strategic Acquisitions and Innovative Pipelines

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Opportunity, Patent, Price, Approved Drug Sales & Clinical Trials Insight 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an analysis of the expanding cancer antibody drug conjugates market and its increasingly prominent role in modern oncology. It also records the most recent scientific advances, monitors developments through clinical pipelines, and identifies future commercial and clinical prospects, thus providing key insight for investors to navigate this high-risk, high-reward therapeutic area.

Report Findings & Highlights:

Global Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Opportunity: > USD 70 Billion By 2031

Global & Regional Market Size Insight (Yearly & Quarterly): 2020 Till H1'2025

Global Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Forecast: 2026 Till 2031

Number Of Approved Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates: > 20 Antibody Drug Conjugates

Approved Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Sales Insight : 2020 Till 2025

Approved Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Patent, Dosage & Price Analysis

Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates In Clinical Trials: > 800 Drugs

Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Clinical Trials Insight By Company, Country, Indication and Phase

Traditional treatments such as chemotherapy and radiation are frequently associated with high toxicity and fail to provide the specificity that would allow for sparing of normal tissue, so that patients are left with few and sometimes severe treatment options. Consequently, the demand for effective powerful and targeted cancer therapies has never been greater. In this sense, Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) represent a new frontier in cancer therapy, marrying the selectivity of monoclonal antibodies with the potency of chemotherapy drugs to selectively kill cancer cells while reducing harm to normal tissue. With over 20 antibody drug conjugates approved globally, their therapeutic success is revolutionizing cancer treatment.

Market Opportunity, Approved Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Sales, Pricing, & Dosing Insight

This report provides a detailed overview of pricing, recommended dosing, and sales data for the 20 approved cancer antibody drug conjugates from 2020 to the first half of 2025. It includes both global and regional insights, along with a quarterly breakdown of sales performance. At the global level, the report outlines the total market value of the cancer antibody drug conjugates market over this period and highlights how each individual drug contributes to overall market figures.

Clinical Trials Insight Included In Report

Clinical trials are at the backbone of antibody drug conjugates development, offering insights into their utility in the treatment of a number of cancers, such as solid tumors and blood cancers. Currently, more than 800 cancer antibody drug conjugates both under investigation and approved, are being tested in clinical trials, aimed at evaluating their safety and efficacy in different cancer indications or broadening their treatable patient population. For instance, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo's TROPION trial series is currently assessing Datopotamab deruxtecan in a variety of solid tumors outside its approved uses. Genmab's RAINFOL trials are also examining the potential of Rinatabart Sesutecan in various solid tumors. These trials are critical in demonstrating how antibody drug conjugates can address high, unmet medical needs

The report contains an in-depth overview of key cancer antibody drug conjugates clinical trials, along with data on indications being tested by antibody drug conjugates, the trial sponsors, geographic regions and trial phases, providing stakeholders with an accurate picture of the development landscape at present. These observations are a valuable reminder for both commercial decision-makers and academic researchers who need to stay informed of pipeline momentum and therapeutic potential.

Technology Platforms, Collaborations & Agreements

Technology platforms are crucial to the development of antibody drug conjugates for cancer treatment, facilitating targeted delivery of cytotoxic payload to cancer cells. To illustrate this, Daiichi Sankyo's DXd platform has driven the success of antibody drug conjugates such as Enhertu and Datroway, with improved stability and controlled payload release.

Equally important are strategic partnerships, candidate acquisitions and licensing deals, that expedite development timelines, increase access to new targets, and fuel global market reach. These agreements are necessary not only to promote cancer antibody drug conjugates innovation but also to guarantee greater clinical impact and commercial success in an increasingly competitive oncology landscape.

Key Companies Involved in R&D of Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates

Several prominent drug makers are now active at the forefront of cancer antibody drug conjugates research and development. For instance, Pfizer has enhanced its cancer treatment portfolio by acquiring Seagen, a leader in antibody drug conjugates technology, gaining access to its advanced platform and expertise in the field. AstraZeneca has also strengthened its cancer antibody drug conjugates pipeline, with candidates aiming at a range of cancers, such as ovarian and breast cancers. Emerging biotech firms like Miracogen, with its promising antibody drug conjugates MRG003, are also making waves, centering on new technologies and delivery mechanisms to improve efficacy and reduce side effects.

This report presents a comprehensive analysis of the companies leading cancer antibody drug conjugates innovation, ranging from the traditional pharmaceutical powerhouses to the new biotech upstarts, as well as the occasional technology providers. It identifies each company's strategic emphasis, pipeline development, and role in driving the future of targeted cancer treatment.

Highlighting Future Direction of Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates

The future of cancer antibody drug conjugates is promising, with ongoing technology improvement, new payloads, and improved linker systems. As new antibody drug conjugates continue receiving approval, like Emrelis for non-small cell lung cancer and Trastuzumab rezetecan for HER2-positive breast cancer, their potential in oncology are increasing. Besides those therapies already approved, next-generation antibody drug conjugates, including bispecific antibody drug conjugates and immune-enhancing antibody drug conjugates, are also anticipated to revolutionize cancer therapy. These treatments hold the promise of addressing tumor heterogeneity and enhancing outcome.

Providing a vision of the future, this report examines the future direction of the cancer antibody drug conjugates industry, with analysis of scientific trends, regulatory trends, and therapeutic advances. It highlights the need for biomarker-driven strategies, individualized dosing, and translational trial design in order to realize the maximum clinical potential of antibody drug conjugates in both solid tumors and hematological cancers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Introduction To Antibody Drug Conjugates

2.1 Overview

2.2 Mechanism of Antibody Drug Conjugates

3. Antibody Drug Conjugates As Cancer Targeted Therapy

3.1 Applications of Antibody Drug Conjugates in Cancer

3.2 Advantages of Antibody Drug Conjugates

3.3 Comparison of Antibody Drug Conjugates With Traditional Therapies

4. Generations of Antibody Drug Conjugates

4.1 Antibody Drug Conjugates - Evolution

4.2 Next Generation Antibody Drug Conjugates Prospects

5. Commercially Approved Antibody Drug Conjugates By Brand Name, Company & Indication

6. Global Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Outlook

6.1 Current Market Scenario

6.2 Future Growth Avenues

7. Global Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Research & Market Trends by Region

7.1 US

7.2 China

7.3 Europe

7.4 South Korea

7.5 Australia

7.6 UK

7.7 Canada

7.8 Japan

7.9 India

7.10 Latin America

8. Global Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Trends & Development By Indications

8.1 Lung Cancer

8.2 Breast cancer

8.3 Leukemia

8.4 Ovarian Cancer

8.5 Gastrointestinal Cancers

8.6 Lymphoma

8.7 Urothelial Carcinoma

8.8 Cervical Cancer

8.9 Head & Neck Cancer

8.10 Brain Cancer

8.11 Prostate cancer

8.12 Pancreatic Cancer

8.13 Skin cancer

8.14 Esophageal cancer

9. Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Development Platforms By Company

10. Approved Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates - Patent, Dosage & Price Analysis



This Chapter Gives Comprehensive Insight On Patent, Dosage & Price Analysis For 20 Approved Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates. We Have Mentioned Few Drug Conjugates Names For Reference, Detailed Insight Included In Sample & Report

10.1 Mylotarg

10.1.1 Overview, Availability & Patent Insight

10.1.2 Pricing & Dosage Insight

10.2 Adcetris

10.2.1 Overview, Availability & Patent Insight

10.2.2 Pricing & Dosage Insight



10.3 Kadcyla

10.3.1 Overview, Availability & Patent Insight

10.3.2 Pricing & Dosage Insight



10.4 Besponsa

10.4.1 Overview & Availability Insight

10.4.2 Pricing & Dosage Insight

10.5 Lumoxiti (Market Withdrawal In 2023)

10.5.1 Overview, Availability & Patent Insight

10.5.2 Pricing & Dosage Insight

10.6 Polivy

10.6.1 Overview, Availability & Patent Insight

10.6.2 Pricing & Dosage Insight

11. Approved Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates - Sales Insights 2020 - 2025

11.1 Adcetris

11.2 Padcev

11.3 Tivdak

11.4 Polivy

11.5 Kadcyla

11.6 Besponsa

11.7 Enhertu

11.8 Trodelvy

11.9 Zynlonta

11.10 Elahere

11.11 Blenrep

11.12 Datroway

12. Global Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Clinical Trials Insight By Company, Country, Indication & Phase

12.1 Research

12.2 Preclinical

12.3 Phase I

12.4 Phase I/II

12.5 Phase II

12.6 Phase II/III

12.7 Phase III

12.8 Preregistration

12.9 Registration

13. Marketed Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Clinical Trials Insight By Company, Country, Indication & Phase

14. Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Combination Therapies

15. Global Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Overview

15.1 Key Market Growth Drivers

15.2 Challenges For Market Growth

16. Competitive Landscape

16.1 ADC Therapeutics

16.2 Affinity Biopharma

16.3 AstraZeneca

16.4 Biocytogen

16.5 Biokin

16.6 Bristol Myers Squibb

16.7 Daiichi Sankyo

16.8 Duality Biologics

16.9 Eli Lilly

16.10 Immunogen

16.11 Innovent Biologics

16.12 LigaChem Biosciences

16.13 Merck

16.14 Pfizer

16.15 Synaffix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rwppjb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.