Potato Chips Market to Witness 5.5% CAGR During 2025-2029: Assessment of Industry Trends and Challenges

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Potato Chips Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global potato chips market is expected to expand by USD 13.20 billion from 2024 to 2029, witnessing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% over this period. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of current market conditions, ongoing trends, pivotal growth drivers, and challenges, while also incorporating detailed vendor analysis covering approximately 25 key vendors.
Key market dynamics include the burgeoning snacking culture, increased brand recognition and loyalty, and the proliferation of e-commerce and online retailing channels. This market evaluation was formulated through a balanced approach using both primary and secondary data sources, including insights from industry leaders.
Healthy snacking alternatives are increasingly contributing to market growth, complemented by a surge in packaged food consumption and the use of sustainable packaging solutions. The report thoroughly delves into market sizing, forecasts, and industry analysis, offering clients the opportunity to enhance their market positioning.
A strong focus on vendor analysis details the strategies of leading companies such as Avebe, Bikaji Foods International Ltd., Burts Snacks Ltd., Calbee Four Seas Co. Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., and PepsiCo Inc., among others. The insights into potential trends and challenges in the sector assist companies in planning strategically for future growth opportunities.
This report vividly illustrates the diverse aspects of the potato chips market through a process of study, synthesis, and summarization of various data sources, assessed via key parameters such as profitability, pricing strategies, competitive landscape, and promotional tactics.
With reliable and exhaustive data obtained from comprehensive primary and secondary research, the report provides an expansive view of the competitive landscape and incorporates a detailed vendor selection approach, utilizing both qualitative and quantitative research techniques for accurate market growth forecasts.
Key Topics Covered
- Executive Summary
- Market Analysis
- Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
- Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- Factors of disruption
- Impact of drivers and challenges
- Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2024
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029
- Historic Market Size
- Global Potato Chips Market 2019 - 2023
- Flavor segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Product segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Distribution Channel segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Qualitative Analysis
- The AI impact on global potato chips market
- Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
- Market Segmentation by Flavor
- Market segments
- Comparison by Flavor
- Plain or salted - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Flavored - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity by Flavor
- Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Fried - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Baked - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity by Product
- Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Online retail - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Customer Landscape
- Customer landscape overview
- Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- North America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- South America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Impact of drivers and challenges
- Market opportunities/restraints
- Competitive Landscape
- Overview
- Competitive Landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
- Competitive Analysis
- Companies profiled
- Company ranking index
- Market positioning of companies
- Burts Snacks Ltd.
- Calbee Four Seas Co. Ltd.
- Campbell Soup Co.
- Great Lakes Potato Chip Co.
- Herr Foods Inc.
- Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. KG
- Kellogg Co.
- KOIKE YA Inc.
- McCain Foods Ltd.
- Notions Group
- Old Dutch Foods Ltd.
- PepsiCo Inc.
- PopChips
- The Lorenz Bahlsen Snack World GmbH
- Utz Brands Inc.
- Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- Data procurement
- Data validation
- Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Data synthesis
- 360 degree market analysis
- List of abbreviations
