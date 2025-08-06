Potato Chips Market to Witness 5.5% CAGR During 2025-2029: Assessment of Industry Trends and Challenges

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Potato Chips Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global potato chips market is expected to expand by USD 13.20 billion from 2024 to 2029, witnessing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% over this period. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of current market conditions, ongoing trends, pivotal growth drivers, and challenges, while also incorporating detailed vendor analysis covering approximately 25 key vendors.

Key market dynamics include the burgeoning snacking culture, increased brand recognition and loyalty, and the proliferation of e-commerce and online retailing channels. This market evaluation was formulated through a balanced approach using both primary and secondary data sources, including insights from industry leaders.

Healthy snacking alternatives are increasingly contributing to market growth, complemented by a surge in packaged food consumption and the use of sustainable packaging solutions. The report thoroughly delves into market sizing, forecasts, and industry analysis, offering clients the opportunity to enhance their market positioning.

A strong focus on vendor analysis details the strategies of leading companies such as Avebe, Bikaji Foods International Ltd., Burts Snacks Ltd., Calbee Four Seas Co. Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., and PepsiCo Inc., among others. The insights into potential trends and challenges in the sector assist companies in planning strategically for future growth opportunities.

This report vividly illustrates the diverse aspects of the potato chips market through a process of study, synthesis, and summarization of various data sources, assessed via key parameters such as profitability, pricing strategies, competitive landscape, and promotional tactics.

With reliable and exhaustive data obtained from comprehensive primary and secondary research, the report provides an expansive view of the competitive landscape and incorporates a detailed vendor selection approach, utilizing both qualitative and quantitative research techniques for accurate market growth forecasts.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary Market Analysis Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

Factors of disruption

Impact of drivers and challenges Market Landscape Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis Market Sizing Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2024

Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029 Historic Market Size Global Potato Chips Market 2019 - 2023

Flavor segment analysis 2019 - 2023

Product segment analysis 2019 - 2023

Distribution Channel segment analysis 2019 - 2023

Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023

Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023 Qualitative Analysis The AI impact on global potato chips market Five Forces Analysis Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition Market Segmentation by Flavor Market segments

Comparison by Flavor

Plain or salted - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Flavored - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Market opportunity by Flavor Market Segmentation by Product Market segments

Comparison by Product

Fried - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Baked - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Market opportunity by Product Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel Market segments

Comparison by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Online retail - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Market opportunity by Distribution Channel Customer Landscape Customer landscape overview Geographic Landscape Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

North America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Europe - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

South America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints Market drivers

Market challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges

Market opportunities/restraints Competitive Landscape Overview

Competitive Landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks Competitive Analysis Companies profiled

Company ranking index

Market positioning of companies

Burts Snacks Ltd.

Calbee Four Seas Co. Ltd.

Campbell Soup Co.

Great Lakes Potato Chip Co.

Herr Foods Inc.

Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. KG

Kellogg Co.

KOIKE YA Inc.

McCain Foods Ltd.

Notions Group

Old Dutch Foods Ltd.

PepsiCo Inc.

PopChips

The Lorenz Bahlsen Snack World GmbH

Utz Brands Inc. Appendix Scope of the report

Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

Data procurement

Data validation

Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Data synthesis

360 degree market analysis

List of abbreviations

