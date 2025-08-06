Henri Laks was elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hepsor

On 5 August 2025, the Supervisory Board of Hepsor AS elected Henri Laks as its new Chairman. His mandate as a member of the Supervisory Board will be valid for three years.

Henri Laks is one of the co-founders of Hepsor and has served as a Management Board member of the Hepsor Group companies since 2011.

"I will continue contributing to the company's development at a strategic, supervisory level – where my more than 20 years of experience in the real estate sector can bring the greatest value," said Laks.

As of 1 August 2025, the three members of Hepsor AS’s Supervisory Board are: Henri Laks, Kristjan Mitt, and Andres Pärloja.

Martti Krass

Member of the Management Board

Phone: +372 5692 4919

e-mail: martti@hepsor.ee

Hepsor AS (www.hepsor.ee) is a developer of residential and commercial real estate. The Group operates in Estonia, Latvia and Canada. During our fourteen years of operation, we have created 2,076 homes and nearly 36,300 m2 of commercial space. As the first developer in the Baltic countries, Hepsor has implemented several innovative engineering and technical solutions that make the buildings built by the company more energy-efficient and thus more environmentally friendly. The company's portfolio includes a total of 25 development projects with a total area of 178,200 m2.