Biosimilars Online Training Course: September 30-October 1, 2025 with 12 CPD Hours

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biosimilars Training Course" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Prepare for the biosimilar market growth as some of the world's best-known biologics face patent expiration in the coming years.

In today's pharmaceutical landscape, the rise of biosimilars presents a pivotal shift in therapeutic options, offering more affordable alternatives to biologics whose patents are expiring. With major biologics facing patent expiration in the near future, the biosimilars market is poised for substantial growth, driving increased interest and investment in this sector.

This seminar delves into the critical distinctions between biosimilars and their reference biologics, addressing the complex regulatory pathways and challenges in both the EU and US markets.

Participants will gain insights into essential dossier requirements specific to biotech products compared to pharma products, alongside strategies for successful biosimilar development. Moreover, the course emphasises key biological considerations and the concept of totality in biological reviews, discussing unique aspects of biosimilars compared to small molecule generics.

This course will equip attendees with comprehensive knowledge essential for navigating the evolving biosimilar landscape.

Benefits of attending:

Discuss global considerations and definitions of biotech/biosimilar products

global considerations and definitions of biotech/biosimilar products Gain an invaluable overview of the regulatory pathways for biosimilars in the EU and US

an invaluable overview of the regulatory pathways for biosimilars in the EU and US Understand the key Module 3 dossier requirements for biotech products versus pharmaceutical products

the key Module 3 dossier requirements for biotech products versus pharmaceutical products Learn how to develop effective strategies for development of biosimilar products

Certifications:

CPD: 12 hours for your records

12 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend?

This course is perfect for pharmaceutical professionals working in regulation, quality assurance, pharmaceutical development, and R&D, including:

Regulatory affairs professionals

Medical affairs professionals

Clinical development managers

Quality assurance personnel

Legal and compliance officers

Key Topics Covered

Day 1

Biologics introduction

Technical and legal definitions

Examples of biologics

The complexity of biologicals

The challenges with the development of biologics

Biosimilars vs generics

How the process is the product

A simple excursive to be reminded of the difference between biosimilars and generics

Creating a copy with limited and imperfect tools

The (e)CTD

International Council of harmonization (ICH)

The common technical document

CMC explained (incl. quality by design, specifications)

Why the CMC section for biologics is more extensive (as compared to small molecules)

The (e)CTD continued

Day 2

The registration process

A review of EMA and FDA biosimilar guidelines

Biosimilar development as a step-wise approach Quality Non-clinical Clinical

Non-comparable biologics

Other regulatory topics Interchangeability Naming Labelling Pharmacovigilance



Module 3 for biosimilars - section by section

In-depth review of module 3 documentation with special remarks regarding biologics and biosimilars specifically

Challenges for biosimilar sponsors

Global development

Costs

Uncertainty

Main players in the biosimilar field

A review of the current situation

Strategic considerations

A summary of key points to consider when (starting to) develop biosimilars

Case study

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/biaba4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.