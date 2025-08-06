Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 46 – 2025

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

6 August 2025

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 30 July – 5 August 2025:

Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 1,918,500 550,244,736 30 July 2025 17,000 290.36 4,936,120 31 July 2025 16,000 290.09 4,641,440 1 August 2025 25,000 274.40 6,860,000 4 August 2025 20,000 276.93 5,538,600 5 August 2025 20,000 279.85 5,597,000 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 2,016,500 577,817,896

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 2,463,356 B shares corresponding to 1.16 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 30 July – 5 August 2025 is enclosed.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

