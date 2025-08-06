06 August 2025



LEI: 549300HGWKR2Q5T8GK64

CoinShares XBT Provider AB (Publ) Publishes Half Year Interim Report 2025

Stockholm, 06 August 2025 - CoinShares XBT Provider AB (Publ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Interim Report for the period ended 30 June 2025 has been posted on the Company's website.

Interested persons may access an electronic copy of these documents at https://coinshares.com/etp/documents/#financials

