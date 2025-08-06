06 August 2025
CoinShares XBT Provider AB (Publ)
LEI: 549300HGWKR2Q5T8GK64
CoinShares XBT Provider AB (Publ) Publishes Half Year Interim Report 2025
Stockholm, 06 August 2025 - CoinShares XBT Provider AB (Publ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Interim Report for the period ended 30 June 2025 has been posted on the Company's website.
Interested persons may access an electronic copy of these documents at https://coinshares.com/etp/documents/#financials
For further information, please contact:
CoinShares XBT Provider AB (Publ)
Artillerigatan 6,
114 51 Stockholm
Sweden
ir@xbtprovider.com