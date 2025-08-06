Brookfield Asset Management Announces Strong Second Quarter Results

Announced Over $55B of Asset Sales to Date in 2025

Quarterly Fee-Related Earnings Up 16% Year-Over-Year and 18% Over the Last Twelve Months

$22B of Capital Raised in the Quarter and $97B Raised Over the Last Twelve Months

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) (“BAM”), a leading global alternative asset manager headquartered in New York with over $1 trillion of assets under management, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Connor Teskey, President of Brookfield Asset Management, stated, "Our second quarter results highlight the continued momentum and strength of our business. Fee-related earnings were up 16%, with distributable earnings up 12%. We have announced sales of over $55 billion of assets to date in 2025, demonstrating the robust demand for great businesses in sectors where we hold leadership positions.”

He continued, “As the secular trends of decarbonization, deglobalization, and digitalization continue to accelerate, we are extending our leadership by forming large-scale, proprietary investment partnerships with governments, corporates and institutions. These themes are driving significant investment activity and fundraising momentum, positioning us to deliver strong long-term value for both our clients and our shareholders.”

Operating Results

Fee-related earnings, or FRE, increased by 16% to $676 million or $0.42 per share compared to the prior year period largely due to $97 billion of fundraising over the past twelve months.

2025 2024 2025 2024 Fee-Related Earnings1 $ 676 $ 583 $ 2,695 $ 2,281 Add: Investment & Other Income (Net of Interest Expense)2 14 29 150 154 Add: Equity-Based Compensation Costs 11 12 41 34 Less: Cash Taxes (88 ) (76 ) (351 ) (220 ) Distributable Earnings1 $ 613 $ 548 $ 2,535 $ 2,249 Fee-related earnings per share $ 0.42 $ 0.36 $ 1.65 $ 1.40 Distributable earnings per share $ 0.38 $ 0.34 $ 1.56 $ 1.38 Net income attributable to BAM $ 620 $ 495 $ 2,433 $ 1,804

Distributable earnings, or DE, increased by 12% to $613 million or $0.38 on a per share basis compared to the prior year period due to growth in FRE, partially offset by the impact of cash taxes. Net income attributable to BAM totaled $620 million for the quarter, up 25% from the prior year period, primarily due to FRE growth.



Regular Dividend Declaration

The board of directors of BAM declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4375 per share, payable on September 29, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 29, 2025.

Operating Highlights

Financial Results

Fee-bearing capital reached $563 billion at the end of the second quarter, up 10%, or $49 billion over the last twelve months.

In the quarter, fee-bearing capital benefited from strong capital raising by our partner managers and numerous complementary funds, and active deployments, especially in our credit funds. Fee-bearing capital also benefitted from strong insurance capital inflows and market recovery of the share prices of our listed affiliates.

On the back of this growth, fee-related earnings were $676 million ($0.42 / share) for the quarter and $2.7 billion ($1.65 / share) over the last twelve months, up 16% and 18% over the same periods in the prior year, respectively.

Distributable earnings were $613 million ($0.38 / share) for the quarter and $2.5 billion ($1.56 / share) over the last twelve months, up 12% and 13% over the same periods in the prior year, respectively.

Fundraising

We raised $22 billion in the second quarter of 2025, nearly 70% of which came from complementary strategies. Fundraising highlights for the quarter include:

In renewable power & transition, we raised $1.5 billion of capital. This includes over $800 million for the second vintage of our global transition flagship fund, bringing the capital raised to date for the strategy to over $15 billion. This fund is the largest renewable power or energy transition fund ever and we expect to raise more capital during the final close in the third quarter.

In infrastructure, we raised $1.7 billion of capital, including over $1.0 billion in our supercore infrastructure strategy, our strongest quarter in over three years.

In private equity, we raised $1.3 billion of capital, including over $500 million in our special investments strategy, and expect to be out soon with the next vintage of our flagship fund.

In real estate, we raised $1.8 billion of capital, including $500 million for the fifth vintage of our flagship fund strategy and its associated geographic sleeves. We are on track to raise our largest real estate strategy ever.

In credit, we raised $16 billion of capital. This included over $10 billion across our credit partner managers and $4.4 billion from insurance accounts. Additionally, we expect to hold a first close for the fourth vintage of our infrastructure mezzanine debt strategy shortly, which would bring total capital raised to-date to $4.0 billion.

Notable Transactions

We are increasingly the partner of choice for governments, corporates, and institutions seeking access to scale capital and an aligned counterparty with the ability to move quickly, execute with certainty, and deliver complex, large-scale projects. Two recent such partnerships include:

We agreed with Google to a first-of-its-kind Hydro Framework Agreement to deliver up to 3,000 MW of carbon-free hydroelectric capacity across the United States. This framework represents the world’s largest corporate clean power deal for hydroelectricity.

We announced an agreement in Sweden to invest up to $10 billion to build next-generation digital infrastructure, supporting the growth of AI and advanced computing in the country.

We deployed $28 billion of equity capital in the second quarter. Highlights of these include:

In infrastructure, we announced deployments of nearly $10 billion. The largest of these include Colonial Enterprises, a world-class midstream asset portfolio including the Colonial Pipeline, the largest refined products pipeline in the U.S. for $9.0 billion (equity value of $3.4 billion); Hotwire Communications, a leading bulk fiber-to-the-home provider across the U.S for nearly $7.0 billion (equity value of $4.0 billion); and Wells Fargo Rail, the second largest railcar leasing platform in North America, in partnership with GATX, for over $5.0 billion (equity value of $1.2 billion).

In credit, we deployed $11.8 billion of capital across a broad range of strategies including $1.7 billion in our flagship opportunistic credit strategy and $1.2 billion in our infrastructure mezzanine debt strategy.

In renewable power & transition, we deployed $1.3 billion of capital, including over $900 million for the acquisition of the U.S. renewables business of National Grid.



We monetized approximately $36 billion of assets since the beginning of the second quarter. Recent notable transactions include:

In real estate, we sold $12 billion of assets, including Aveo Group, a market-leading senior living platform in Australia, for $2.4 billion; Fundamental Income, a 100% net lease real estate platform in the U.S., for $2.2 billion; Livensa Living, a leading student housing platform in Iberia, for $1.4 billion; and Mare Nostrum, the largest single-asset hotel transaction in Spanish history, for $500 million.

In infrastructure, we sold $9.5 billion of assets, including a portfolio of stabilized data center assets developed by our Data4 platform for $3.6 billion; a stake in Patrick Terminals, a container terminal operations business in Australia, for $2.0 billion; and sold Natural Gas Pipeline of America for approximately $1.4 billion.

In renewable power & transition, we sold $5.8 billion of assets, including a U.S. hydropower portfolio and an additional 25% stake in a U.S. wind project.



Uncalled Fund Commitments and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2025, we had a total of $128 billion of uncalled fund commitments. Currently, $54 billion are not earning fees but will earn approximately $540 million of fees annually once deployed.

We had corporate liquidity of $1.5 billion on our balance sheet as of June 30, 2025, comprised of cash, short term financial assets, and the undrawn capacity on our revolving credit.

Recent Transactions and Corporate Announcements

We increased our ownership in Primary Wave by 9% to 44% for approximately $80 million.

We participated in the Castlelake-led acquisition of Concora, a specialty credit card origination platform and manager, for approximately $200 million.

BAM was added to the FTSE Russell 1000 Index, effective July 1, 2025.

Subsequent to quarter end, Brookfield entered into an agreement to acquire Just Group, a leading provider of retirement services in the U.K. individual retirement market. Upon closing, we will manage a significant portion of Just Group’s $36 billion portfolio on terms consistent with our existing investment management agreements with Brookfield’s insurance group (BWS). BAM is not contributing capital to the transaction and will not assume any insurance liabilities.

End Notes Note: All references to asset deployment and monetizations include completed transactions and transactions in the process of being completed. 1. See Reconciliation of Net Income to Fee-Related Earnings and Distributable Earnings on page 6 and Non-GAAP and Performance Measures section on page 8. 2. Other income includes BAM's portion of equity method investments’ realized carried interest, investment income, interest expense and other items.





Brookfield Asset Management

June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 480 $ 404 Accounts receivable and other 679 645 Investments 9,487 9,355 Investments of consolidated funds 744 251 Due from affiliates 3,529 2,569 Deferred income tax assets and other assets 1,224 933 Total Assets $ 16,143 $ 14,157 Liabilities Accounts payable and other $ 2,759 $ 1,577 Corporate borrowings 743 — Borrowings of consolidated funds 507 251 Due to affiliates 990 1,092 Deferred income tax liabilities and other 1,973 2,149 6,972 5,069 Equity 9,171 9,088 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 16,143 $ 14,157





Brookfield Asset Management

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues Management and incentive fee revenues $ 931 $ 821 $ 1,885 $ 1,607 Carried interest income, net of amounts attributable to BN 94 54 180 75 Other revenues, net 57 41 91 118 Other revenues of consolidated funds 8 — 15 — Total Revenues 1,090 916 2,171 1,800 Expenses Compensation, operating, and general and administrative expenses (504 ) (368 ) (847 ) (728 ) Interest expense (31 ) (5 ) (34 ) (9 ) Interest expense of consolidated funds (6 ) — (16 ) — Total Expenses (541 ) (373 ) (897 ) (737 ) Other (expenses) income (84 ) 64 (299 ) (92 ) Other income of consolidated funds 13 — 27 — Share of income from equity method investments 181 53 239 133 Income Before Taxes 659 660 1,241 1,104 Income tax expense (75 ) (142 ) (150 ) (213 ) Net Income 584 518 1,091 891 Net loss (income) attributable to BN 45 (23 ) 124 45 Net income attributable to consolidated funds (9 ) — (14 ) — Net income attributable to BAM $ 620 $ 495 $ 1,201 $ 936 Net income attributable to BAM per share Diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.31 $ 0.74 $ 0.58 Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.31 $ 0.74 $ 0.59



SELECT FINANCIAL INFORMATION

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO FEE-RELATED EARNINGS AND DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS

Brookfield Asset Management

1. This adjustment removes the impact of income tax provisions on the basis that we do not believe this item reflects the present value of the actual tax obligations that we expect to incur over the long-term due to the substantial deferred tax assets of BAM. 2. This adjustment removes the depreciation and amortization on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, which are non-cash in nature and therefore excluded from Fee-Related Earnings. 3. These adjustments remove the impact of both unrealized and realized carried interest allocations and the associated compensation expense. Unrealized carried interest allocations and associated compensation expense are non-cash in nature. Carried interest allocations and associated compensation costs are included in Distributable Earnings once realized. 4. This adjustment removes other income and expenses associated with fair value changes for consolidated entities and funds. 5. This adjustment removes interest and charges paid or received from related party loans by consolidated entities and funds. 6. This adjustment adds back other revenues earned that are non-cash in nature. 7. These adjustments remove our share of equity method investments' earnings, including items 1) to 6) above and include its share of equity method investments' Fee-Related Earnings. 8. This item adds back compensation costs that will be borne by affiliates. 9. This adjustment adds base management fees earned from funds that are eliminated upon consolidation and other items. 10. This adjustment adds back other income associated with our portion of partly owned subsidiaries’ investment income, realized carried interest, interest income and interest expense. 11. Represents the impact of cash taxes paid by the business.

Additional Information

The Letter to Shareholders and the Supplemental Information for the three months and twelve months ended June 30, 2025 contain further information on the company’s strategy, operations and financial results. Shareholders are encouraged to read these documents, which are available on BAM’s website.

The statements contained herein are based primarily on information that has been extracted from our financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, which have been prepared using U.S. GAAP. The amounts have not been audited by BAM’s external auditor.

BAM’s board of directors has reviewed and approved this document, including the summarized unaudited consolidated financial statements, prior to its release.

Information on our dividends can be found on our website under the “Stock & Distributions - Distribution History” section at bam.brookfield.com .

Quarterly Earnings Call Details

Investors, analysts and other interested parties can access BAM’s Second Quarter 2025 Results, as well as the Letter to Shareholders and Supplemental Information, on its website under the “Reports & SEC Filings” section at bam.brookfield.com .

To participate in the Conference Call today at 10:00 a.m. ET, please preregister at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI14639c34eb77456797cac242a7553ac1 . Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, and unique PIN.

The Conference Call will also be webcast live at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4r9po27b/ . For those unable to participate in the Conference Call, the telephone replay will be archived and available for 90 days, or on our website at bam.brookfield.com.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX, BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York, with over $1 trillion of assets under management across renewable power and transition, infrastructure, private equity, real estate, and credit. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world — including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield’s heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for our clients, across economic cycles.

Please note that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.’s previous audited annual and unaudited quarterly reports have been filed on EDGAR and SEDAR+ and can also be found in the investor section of its website at bam.brookfield.com . Hard copies of the annual and quarterly reports can be obtained free of charge upon request.

For more information, please visit our website at bam.brookfield.com or contact:

Non-GAAP and Performance Measures of our Asset Management Business

This news release and accompanying financial information are based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”).

We make reference to Distributable Earnings (“DE”), which is referring to the sum of its fee-related earnings, realized carried interest, realized principal investments, interest expense, and general and administrative expenses; excluding equity-based compensation costs and depreciation and amortization. The most directly comparable measure disclosed in the primary financial statements of Brookfield Asset Management for DE is net income. This provides insight into earnings received by the company that are available for distribution to common shareholders or to be reinvested into the business.

We use Fee-Related Earnings (“FRE”) and DE to assess our operating results and the value of Brookfield’s business and believe that many shareholders and analysts also find these measures of value to them.

We disclose a number of financial measures in this news release that are calculated and presented using methodologies other than in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These financial measures, which include FRE and DE, should not be considered as the sole measure of our performance and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, similar financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We caution readers that these non-GAAP financial measures or other financial metrics are not standardized under U.S. GAAP and may differ from the financial measures or other financial metrics disclosed by other businesses and, as a result, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers and entities.

We provide additional information on key terms and non-GAAP measures in our filings available at bam.brookfield.com .

