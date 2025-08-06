Finstar: 2025 Charity Month to Launch

Commerce City, Colorado, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 2025 Global Philanthropy Summit, the Financial Star Foundation (Finstar) officially announced that August will be designated as “Charity Month.” In partnership with the United Nations Development Programme, the International Red Cross, and 36 other international organizations, Finstar will launch a large-scale global charity initiative spanning five continents and reaching 120 communities.

This year’s Charity Month will focus on education, healthcare, environmental protection, and community services, extending into Africa, Asia, Latin America, and conflict-affected regions to deliver tangible assistance to tens of thousands of people in need.

Key initiatives include:

Guardian Childhood Initiative – Providing nutritious meals, essential educational supplies, and psychological support to children in the Kibera community of Africa.

Mobile Love Clinic – Delivering free basic health checkups and medical education to thousands of rural residents with limited access to healthcare.

Hope Backpack Project – Supplying children in mountainous areas with new backpacks, stationery, and extracurricular books to ignite their passion for learning.

Clean Water Program – Building community wells to improve drinking water conditions for hundreds of families.

Join Us in Making a Difference

This August is more than just “Charity Month” — it is a relay of love, and a testament to our shared responsibility and unwavering commitment.

You can participate in the following ways:

Support and take part in charity projects

Become a volunteer or outreach ambassador

Collaborate with us on charity events or provide resource support

Charity is more than a promise — it is action in motion.

About Finstar

Guided by the belief that “Technology can serve the good, capital can illuminate, and charity can unite,” Finstar is dedicated to building a fairer, healthier, and more compassionate global philanthropic ecosystem.

For more information, please visit our official website: www.finstar.club