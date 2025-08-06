Wabash and Excel Truck Group Expand Trailer Partnership into the Carolinas

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC), a leader in end-to-end supply chain solutions for the transportation, logistics and infrastructure markets, today announced an expanded partnership with Excel Trailer Group’s Trailer Division, a full-service solution provider that specializes in truck and trailer sales, service and support across commercial and municipal transportation, construction, logging, logistics and more. Building on a 30-year partnership, Excel is expanding its Wabash service and support footprint from Virginia into North and South Carolina.

This expanded partnership supports Wabash’s strategy to improve customer access to trailers, parts and services across the United States. Strengthening its dealer network in the Southeast, the move enhances Wabash’s ability to serve both local and national fleets. It also reinforces Wabash’s alignment with dealers known for exceptional customer service, solutions-driven support and scalable infrastructure.

Excel Truck Group is a full-service dealership network, offering end-to-end solutions including new and used truck and trailer sales, a large inventory of genuine parts (including Wabash trailer parts), on-site and mobile trailer/truck service, preventive maintenance, collision repair, electrical work and specialty engineering support. The company operates 12 locations across Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. This includes established trailer service hubs in Roanoke, Chester and Weyers Cave, VA, as well as a new a state-of-the-art truck and trailer dealership in Rock Hill, SC, which opened in late 2024.

“Excel Trailer has been a trusted partner to Wabash for decades, and we’re excited to strengthen that relationship as we expand our network together into North and South Carolina,” said Drew Schwartzhoff, Chief Commercial Officer at Wabash. “Our expert Wabash dealers are the backbone of our sales and aftermarket services, delivering the reliable support customers depend on to reduce downtime and keep operations running smoothly.”

As a Wabash dealer, Excel Trailer will provide sales and service support for Wabash’s complete truck body and trailer portfolio. Customers across North and South Carolina will gain access to Wabash trailers, genuine parts, service support, and eventually mobile trailer service offerings.

“We are proud of the strong, trusted relationship we’ve built with Wabash,” said Russ Ellett, President of Excel Trailer. “They recognize the high level of support we provide customers, and we value their continued partnership. Expanding our trailer offerings and services across North and South Carolina is an exciting step in helping grow Wabash’s presence in the Southeast.”

The Wabash–Excel Trailer partnership strengthens both companies’ growth by expanding product access and strengthening regional service capabilities. It also underscores Wabash’s commitment to a connected dealer network that simplifies fleet operations and delivers lasting value to customers.

About Wabash

Wabash (NYSE: WNC) combines physical and digital technologies to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions that optimize supply chains across transportation, logistics and infrastructure markets. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, Wabash designs, manufactures, and services an extensive range of products supporting first-to-final mile operations, including dry and refrigerated trailers and truck bodies, platform trailers, tank trailers, structural composites and more. In addition, through the Wabash Marketplace and Wabash Parts, customers gain access to a nationwide parts and service network, Trailers as a Service (TaaS)℠, and advanced tools designed to streamline operations and drive growth. By enabling businesses to thrive today and prepare for tomorrow, Wabash is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Learn more at onewabash.com .

About Excel Truck Group

Excel Truck Group is a family run dealership network offering a wide range of trailer/truck solutions—sales, parts, service and fleet support across Virginia and the Carolinas. With decades of history and a strong reputation locally, they serve industries from commercial and municipal transportation, construction, logging, logistics and more. The company is dedicated to providing customers with everything needed to get their business on the road and keep it there.

