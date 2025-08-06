Harrow to Present at H.C. Wainwright 5th Annual Ophthalmology Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harrow (Nasdaq: HROW), a leading North American eyecare pharmaceutical company, today announced that management will participate in H.C. Wainwright’s 5th Annual Ophthalmology Conference on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, being held virtually.

Harrow’s Chief Executive Officer, Mark L. Baum, and Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Boll, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, August 13 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. In addition, Mark will participate in a panel discussion on “Novel Treatments for Front-of-the-Eye Indications” at 1 p.m. Eastern time.

Both the fireside chat and the panel will be webcast live and can be found on the Company’s website. A replay will be on the website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Harrow

Harrow, Inc. (Nasdaq: HROW) is a leading eyecare pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative ophthalmic pharmaceutical products for the North American market. Harrow helps eyecare professionals preserve the gift of sight by making its portfolio of pharmaceutical products accessible and affordable to millions of patients each year. For more information about Harrow, please visit harrow.com.

Contact:

Mike Biega, Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications

mbiega@harrowinc.com

617-913-8890