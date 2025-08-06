Churchill Discovers High Grade Antimony (9.46% Sb), Together with Gold (35.5 g/t) and Silver (1,118 g/t), 1.2km to the North of Historic Frost Cove Antimony Mine; Metallurgical Studies Underway

TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Resources Inc. (“Churchill” or the “Company”) (TSXV: CRI) is pleased to announce June prospecting work on its Black Raven property has identified very high-grade antimony (9.46% Sb) (Sb = Antimony), gold (35.5 g/t Au), and silver (1,118 g/t Ag) mineralization nearly1.2km to the north of the Historic Frost Cove Antimony Mine. In addition, the first samples taken from the lower adit at the Frost Cove Mine returned over 20% Antimony, thus demonstrating depth potential for the mine.

“These results show that Churchill has identified veins which consist of high-grade antimony and encouragingly coincident with high-grade precious metals both north and south of the historic workings,” commented Conan McIntyre, Churchill’s CEO, “With the increase in strike length and confirmation of antimony at depth, we are looking forward to our upcoming trenching and drilling programs.”

The latest results come from samples taken from a large gossan at Moreton’s Harbour Head, pictured below, where gold-silver-antimony veins have also now been identified and which trend towards the Frost Cove Antimony Mine. Churchill is also pleased to announce that, overall, 30 of 55 samples taken during the June program were highly mineralized, including:

high-grade antimony samples from both the Upper (18.42% Sb) and Lower Adit (>20.0% Sb) at the past-producing Frost Cove Mine;

and Lower Adit at the past-producing Frost Cove Mine; high-grade antimony samples from historical pits ~350m to the south along strike from the historical adits of the Frost Cove Mine (13.66% Sb, 11.02% Sb) ;

; samples with enriched gold from rubble at the Stewart Mine (6.4 g/t Au) ; and

; and polymetallic samples from the Taylor’s Room Prospect (2.2 g/t Au, 24 g/t Ag).

Churchill also reports that it has commenced metallurgical studies on vein material taken from the Frost Cove Mine at two industry facilities, for both traditional flotation and newly developed chromatography processing flowsheets.





Geologist Matchellon Pinheiro & Technician Steve Tsang at gossan at Moreton’s Harbour Head





“These excellent results continue to confirm our strong belief that the Black Raven system includes high-grade polymetallic veins, as well as the known Frost Cove Antimony and Stewart Gold past-producers,” commented Paul Sobie, President of Churchill. “We are consistently seeing multiple metal pulses in the polymetallic veins at Black Raven that are suggestive of a large, vibrant high-grade mineralizing system. It is particularly exciting that high-grade gold-silver-antimony veins occur at the Moreton’s Harbour Head gossan, nearly 1.2km north of the adits and trend towards Frost Cove. We are also excited by the continuity of the antimony veins seen underground for over 60m in the Lower Adit, over 25m in the Upper Adit, and in pits 350m along strike of the host dyke to the south at Frost Cove. Our July work continued to impress and add to our understanding. We’ve initiated metallurgical studies of large samples (50kg and 15kg, respectively) of composite Frost Cove antimony-rich vein material at two industry facilities, SGS Lakefield using traditional, and ReElement Technologies Corporation (www.ReElementTech.com) for chromatography processing flowsheets. Results from these studies and our July prospecting will be released as received in the coming weeks.”





Photo of Antimony Veins on ceiling and walls, Felsic Dyke mine stope – Lower Adit, Frost Cove Mine





LiDAR Image of Antimony Veins on ceiling and walls of stope – Lower Adit, Frost Cove Mine

The figure above and table below provide the locations and critical metal assay results for the 30 samples, of which all but three were composite grab samples reasonably representative of the entire vein. Samples 238001-003 were representative channels taken from the Upper Adit. The other 25 samples were variably mineralized and lower grading than those presented here.

The Black Raven Property hosts two past-producing mines dating back to the late 1800’s, the Frost Cove Antimony Mine and the Stewart Gold Mine which returned antimony grades of 35.1% and gold grades of 14.4 g/t, respectively (see release of 12th June 2025). The results reported herein are from different locations on the property (see attached map). Black Raven is located approximately 60km northwest of Gander, and approximately 100km north of the Beaver Brook Antimony Mine, currently on care and maintenance.

Antimony: A Critical Mineral in High Demand

Antimony is a critical mineral essential for national security and modern technology, with over 90% of global production controlled by China, Russia, and other non-Western jurisdictions. The metal is a vital component in military applications, while also being crucial for certain flame retardants, strengthening alloys in batteries, and emerging energy storage technologies. Recent Chinese export restrictions have driven prices to record levels exceeding $50,000 per tonne, highlighting antimony’s strategic importance to a “Fortress North America” approach to critical mineral supply chains and making domestic North American sources increasingly important for economic and national security.

Prospecting Sampling Program

Antimony, gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper and molybdenum samples were collected by Company geologists and prospectors during June, with Dr. Wilton revisiting/resampling high-grade sites in July, with all July samples now submitted. All samples were labelled and securely bound and couriered delivered to SGS Canada Inc. in Burnaby, B.C. by SGS for GE_AAS33E50 assays and by the ore-grade analytical methods detailed in the table. All samples described in this news release were grab samples, with the exception of three short channel samples taken in the Upper Adit at Frost Cove, and thus are selective by nature and unlikely to represent average grades of the property.

Black Raven Antimony-Gold Property

The Black Raven Property comprises nine map-staked licenses constituting a single contiguous block of 125 claims that in total cover 3,125ha or 31.25km2. Churchill and the vendors have agreed to a 4km wide area of interest around the property boundaries as part of their agreement.

The past sampling data reported in this News Release is historic in nature and does not meet NI43-101 standards. Churchill has relied on the information supplied in the Government of Newfoundland field assessment reports and from information found in the Mineral Occurrence Database System operated by the Newfoundland Department of Industry, Energy and, Technology.





The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Derek H.C Wilton, P.Geo., FGC, who is a “qualified person” as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). Dr. Wilton is an honorary research professor of Economic Geology at Memorial University in St. John’s and is independent of the Company for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About Churchill Resources

Churchill Resources Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on strategic, critical minerals in Canada, principally at its prospective Black Raven, Taylor Brook and Florence Lake properties in Newfoundland & Labrador. The Churchill management team, board, and advisors have decades of combined experience in mineral exploration and in the establishment of successful publicly listed mining companies, both in Canada and around the world. Churchill’s Newfoundland and Labrador projects have the potential to benefit from the province’s large and diversified minerals industry, which includes world class nickel mines and processing facilities, and a well-developed mineral exploration sector with locally based drilling and geological expertise.

Further Information

For further information regarding Churchill, please contact:

Churchill Resources Inc.

Conan McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +1 416.272.4738

Email: cmcintyre@churchillresources.com

Paul Sobie, President

Tel. 416.365.0930 (o) 647.988.0930 (m)

Email: psobie@churchillresources.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about Churchill’s objectives, goals and exploration activities proposed to be conducted on its properties; future growth potential of Churchill, including whether any proposed exploration programs at any of its properties will be successful; exploration results; and future exploration plans and costs. Wherever possible, words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict” or “potential” or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Company’s goals and objectives, and future exploration work to be conducted on the Company’s Black Raven Antimony Property. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: exploration results on the Black Raven Antimony Property; the expected benefits to Churchill relating to the exploration proposed to be conducted on its properties; receipt of all regulatory approvals in connection with the transaction contemplated herein; failure to identify any additional mineral resources or significant mineralization; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, including to fund any exploration programs on the Churchill’s properties, if required; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; fluctuations in spot and forward prices of gold, silver, base metals or certain other commodities; change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave-ins and flooding); inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining and mineral exploration; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); the unlikelihood that properties that are explored are ultimately developed into producing mines; geological factors; actual results of current and future exploration; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated; soil sampling results being preliminary in nature and are not conclusive evidence of the likelihood of a mineral deposit; and title to properties. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Churchill cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Churchill assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a7cd586-4ff4-45e9-b1cf-3289bc63489d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5f30df5-5a0a-4b38-a024-a311fd8bfb79

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ffe67719-3ee5-4bbd-9f0c-788f358b46a6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b8b836cb-87d2-4607-ae10-33f43598c870

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4b7cd09-83ff-4161-9d19-81e0027c3307