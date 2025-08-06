Coda Octopus Group Announces that it has recently received an accreditation for ISO:17025 from the United Kingdom Accreditation Services (UKAS) for its ultrasonic calibration services.

ORLANDO, FL, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (“CODA” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CODA), a global market leader in 3D/4D/5D/6D imaging sonar technology for real time subsea intelligence and cutting-edge diving technology, today announced that its subsidiary Precision Acoustics Limited has received an accreditation under ISO:17025 (international standard specifying the requirements for the competence of testing and calibration laboratories) from the United Kingdon Accreditation Service (UKAS).

Annmarie Gayle, CODA’s Chairman and CEO, commented: “We are very pleased to have received this major vote of confidence from the UKAS in recognition of our ultrasonic hydrophone calibration capabilities in “Ultrasonic Free-Field Sensitivity”. This accreditation to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard positions us among a very small elite group: we are now one of only two organizations in the United Kingdom with this certification, alongside the National Physical Laboratory (NPL). Globally, only a handful of facilities hold ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation for these measurements.”

Ultrasonic free-field sensitivity calibration is critical for markets that require precision ultrasonic measurement, strict safety compliance, and full metrological traceability. These include regulated and high-risk applications, such as:

Diagnostic and therapeutic medical ultrasound,

Defense and underwater acoustics, where free-field calibration is essential to ensure accurate beam sensitivity and minimal interference.

“Precision Acoustics has manufactured and calibrated thousands of hydrophone systems and supplied more than ten thousand transducers. We hope that this accreditation will reinforce the confidence that our customers worldwide have in the Group’s products and services. This achievement underscores the Group’s commitment to delivering world-class calibration services in line with the highest international standards.”

Dr Andrew Hurrell, Principal Research Physicist of Precision Acoustics added “It’s very satisfying to see the metrological rigor and consistent high standards of our measurements team recognised through this accreditation. This provides our customers with the confidence that a Precision Acoustics Ltd hydrophone calibration has been conducted in a manner that conforms to the most demanding and exacting international standards”.

About Coda Octopus Group, Inc.

The Company, founded in 1994, is an established supplier to the underwater/subsea market. It supplies a range of hardware and software solutions to this market which includes key proprietary real time 4D/5D/6D imaging sonars, marketed under the name Echoscope® and Echoscope PIPE® addressing the underwater imaging sensor market along with new generation diving technology, Diver Augmented Vision Display (DAVD) system. The Company’s Echoscope PIPE® sonar generates real-time 3D/4D/5D images of moving objects underwater including in zero visibility water conditions. Echoscope technology is used globally for numerous applications in both the commercial offshore market and defense underwater markets. Applications for the Echoscope® technology include complex mapping underwater, subsea intervention, subsea asset placements, salvage and recovery, search and rescue, offshore renewables cable installations and surveys, marine construction, subsea infrastructure installation, mining applications, robotics (3D Perception and Depth), breakwater construction and monitoring, decommissioning, diving applications and port and harbor security.

The recently launched new generation of diving technology, DAVD, has the potential to change the way global diving operations are performed (both in the Defense and Commercial space) because it is a fully integrated singular system for topside control and fully connected diver HUD system, allowing both the topside and diver to share a range of critical information and visualize the same underwater scene. Furthermore, the DAVD integrates the Company’s sonar technology, which allows dive operations to be performed in zero visibility conditions, a common problem that besets these operations.

The Company recently acquired Precision Acoustics Limited, an acoustics sensor and materials business. This Company is a recognized leader in the ultrasound and acoustic measurement field. Specializing in acoustic hydrophone design and innovative acoustic materials, they provide a comprehensive range of products and solutions, with a primary focus on medical imaging and Non-Destructive Testing (NDT). NDT is used to validate the viability of structures such as aircraft, ship hulls, wellheads and other subsea structures. Their expertise extends to working closely with national and global standard-setting bodies (such as the National Physical Laboratory of the UK), contributing to the establishment of the primary measurement standards in the industry.

The Company also includes two discrete Defense engineering businesses Coda Octopus Martech Ltd (UK based) and Coda Octopus Engineering, Inc. (U.S. based) whose primary business model is to supply sub-assemblies into broader mission critical programs in the capacity of sub-contractors to the Prime Defense Contractors. Their scope of supply under these programs typically includes concept, design, prototype, manufacturing, and post-sale support. This gives them the opportunity to have repeat orders for these sub-assemblies through the life of these programs.

