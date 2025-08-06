Hopewell Fund Announces Anna Brower as Inaugural President

Washington, DC, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hopewell Fund is pleased to announce Anna Brower as its inaugural president. Brower is a highly accomplished public service professional, bringing a wealth of management, operations, strategy, and communications expertise to Hopewell Fund. Brower will begin in the role in September.

A 501(c)(3) public charity, Hopewell Fund specializes in helping donors, social entrepreneurs, and other changemakers quickly launch new, innovative social change projects. Hopewell provides fiscal sponsorship and project incubation services to support impact initiatives, domestically and internationally, by streamlining operations, finance, human resources, and compliance needs.

Brower most recently served as chief of staff to New York State Attorney General Letitia James. In that role, she managed a staff of over 2,200 employees and a $400 million budget and guided policy, communications, and operations strategy decisions for major legal cases and legislative priorities.

“This is a defining moment for our country, and Hopewell Fund is proudly engaged in the most important fights – boldly working to improve the lives and economic well-being of Americans with urgency and meaningful investment,” said Brower. “I am honored to bring my experience, vision, and love for advancing just causes to Hopewell as its first-ever president.”

Since its founding in 2015, Hopewell has hosted more than 230 projects and supported over $600 million in grantmaking. Notable Hopewell Fund projects include initiatives to protect access to reproductive health, support youth mental health, advance economic prosperity, and promote civic engagement across ideological lines.

“Hopewell is redoubling our efforts: scaling our philanthropic work with even greater ambition, courage, and determination,” Brower added. “Because our values aren’t negotiable, and neither is our commitment to the cause.”

“Anna is a consummate public service professional with deep management, communications, and strategy experience,” said Lee Bodner, Chair of the Board of Directors for Hopewell Fund. “The Hopewell board is confident that Anna’s leadership will help our projects achieve greater impact in the years to come.”

Prior to her appointment as chief of staff, Brower served as deputy chief of staff for Attorney General James, expertly managing the transition between administrations, as well as deputy campaign manager for James’ successful 2018 campaign. Earlier in her career, Brower was the chief of staff and director of communications at the New York City Office of the Public Advocate. She honed her expertise in communications and public affairs at Global Strategy Group, where she advised a variety of nonprofit clients, including United Way of New York City, Sanctuary for Families, and New York Road Runners. Brower also has worked at the New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, and she began her career in the Obama administration.

Brower serves on the Make-A-Wish Metro New York’s Junior Board and is a long-time wish granting volunteer. She graduated with a BA from Barnard College and lives in Brooklyn, New York with her family.

About the Hopewell Fund:

The Hopewell Fund helps social entrepreneurs and other changemakers launch new, innovative social change projects, primarily through fiscal sponsorship. Hopewell is designed to facilitate rapid and efficient launches of well-resourced projects with diverse revenue and funding models, including charitable contributions and investments. Many of Hopewell’s projects employ bold and ambitious strategies to achieve the impact they seek.

