Eternex Network (eTRNX) Officially Launches Ushering In a New Era of Tokenized Real World Assets

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eternex Network (eTRNX), a next-generation decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, has officially launched. Designed to integrate blockchain infrastructure with real-world financial products, Eternex offers a scalable, inclusive, and intelligent ecosystem for modern investing.





The platform launch marks a key moment in the growing trend of tokenized assets and AI-enhanced finance, combining traditionally exclusive opportunities—like real estate and institutional-grade money market funds—with transparent and borderless access via blockchain.

A Unified DeFi Platform Bridging Traditional and Digital Finance

Eternex is tailored for a global user base seeking secure, diversified financial exposure with low barriers to entry. The platform hosts a suite of products that includes tokenized real estate, on-chain money market funds, AI investing tools, and staking infrastructure — all managed through a multichain foundation anchored on Solana.

Real-World Use Cases Powering the Platform

1. Real Estate Participation with $10



Investors in underserved regions often face capital, documentation, or access constraints in property markets. Eternex's tokenized REITs allow anyone to invest in fractionalized shares of residential or commercial real estate — globally — with just $10. These digital assets reflect rental-yielding real properties, allowing passive income generation and liquidity through DEX trading.

2. Stable Yield via On-Chain Money Market Funds



Eternex offers blockchain-based money market funds (MMFs) backed by stable assets, catering to users looking for lower-risk, yield-bearing options. This can serve individuals or institutions seeking to park capital in a decentralized yet compliant structure.

3. AI-Enhanced Portfolio Decisions



The platform’s AI-powered investment engine delivers automated strategy suggestions, market insights, and personalized alerts — providing value to both advanced users and beginners navigating volatile markets.

4. Community Governance and Staking



Token holders can participate in platform governance through staking $eTRNX, while also earning rewards. This ensures transparency in decision-making and incentivizes long-term alignment between users and the protocol.



Platform Access

The Eternex platform is now publicly accessible via its official web portal. Interested users can explore its features and create an account to begin engaging with the tools and products currently available.

Platform: https://www.eternex.network

Create an account: https://www.eternex.network/auth/signup

Built on Solana, Designed for Expansion

While Eternex has successfully migrated to Solana for high-speed, low-cost scalability, it is architected as a multichain protocol with plans to integrate Stellar and other ecosystems. This enhances cross-chain interoperability and maximizes reach across regional blockchain user bases.

A Platform for Inclusive, Global Finance

With the rise of tokenization and on-chain finance, Eternex positions itself to address access gaps in traditional systems. Its core value proposition lies in transforming global investment access — enabling individuals in emerging markets to build diversified portfolios without intermediaries or excessive capital.

About $eTRNX Token

The native token of the ecosystem, $eTRNX, provides access to advanced platform features, staking opportunities, and governance participation. With a deflationary supply model and strong utility, the token plays a central role in securing and sustaining the Eternex economy.

More Information



Website: https://www.eternex.network

Telegram: https://t.me/etrnx01

X (Twitter): https://x.com/etrnxoffical

Media Contact Details:



Company Name: Eternex Network

Company Website: https://www.eternex.network

Company Email: esther@eternex.network

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e67cede-7caa-4d47-81ab-0bf9699252e7