Habit Burger & Grill Brings a Fresh, Bold Experience to Greater Phoenix

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habit Burger & Grill , recently ranked the #1 Fast Casual Restaurant by USA TODAY’s 10Best, is celebrating a refreshed experience across all Phoenix locations. The California-born brand, known for its award-winning Charburgers, flame-grilled chicken, and craveable sides, is inviting the community to discover what makes it #1.

At the heart of every visit is Habit’s signature Charburger, chargrilled and fresh-from-the-flame with a juicy patty, caramelized onions, and melty cheese, all layered on a perfectly toasted bun. That signature char is what sets Habit apart. No flat tops, just an open flame that gives every burger its signature smoky flavor and crispy edges. And because every meal is made-to-order the moment you place it, the flavor always comes through.

From bold menu favorites to faster service and a warmer, more personalized atmosphere, the Habit experience just got better. The update includes:

Guest Experience Host focused on standout hospitality, greeting guests, and making every visit memorable

focused on standout hospitality, greeting guests, and making every visit memorable Modernized interiors with city-specific murals and surf-inspired décor

with city-specific murals and surf-inspired décor Mobile Pickup Lanes are replacing all traditional drive-thrus. Order ahead on the Habit app, and pick up, for convenient, on-the-go service



“It's not just about great food, it’s about how you feel when you’re here,” said Jason Triail, Director of Culinary Innovation. “At Habit, we bring bold flavors and genuine hospitality together to create something memorable. Whether you're dining in or grabbing a meal on the go, we want it to feel like your new favorite habit.”

Here’s how Greater Phoenix can celebrate on August 13:

Exclusive Local Swag Giveaway: First 100 guests (in-store or Mobile Pickup) receive a free local swag pack with purchase

First 100 guests (in-store or Mobile Pickup) receive a free local swag pack with purchase Flavor Passport: Guests can pick up a passport for free fan favorites on future visits, including the Double Char, Chicken Club, and Tempura Green Beans (redeem one per visit)

Guests can pick up a passport for free fan favorites on future visits, including the Double Char, Chicken Club, and Tempura Green Beans (redeem one per visit) Giving Back: Habit will donate 20% of all Phoenix-area profits to Backpacks 4 Kids Arizona on Wednesday August 13, supporting local students with essential school supplies and care kits.

Habit will donate 20% of all Phoenix-area profits to Backpacks 4 Kids Arizona on Wednesday August 13, supporting local students with essential school supplies and care kits. CharClub Sweepstakes: Guests enter to win a Year of Free #1-Voted Double Chars between August 13-17. Enter in-restaurant. 500 winners will receive one free burger weekly for 52 weeks (must be a CharClub member)**

About Habit Burger & Grill

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill is known for Charburgers cooked-to-order over an open flame. But the menu extends far beyond burgers—it’s a celebration of Californian-inspired flavors. Alongside the brand's signature Charburgers is a meaningful array of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, and creamy shakes, ensuring there's something for everyone. Habit Burger & Grill has earned notable recognition, with its Double Char being ranked #1 by USA Today 10Best1, its Tempura Green Beans also reaching a #1 rank in USA Today 10Best2, the brand being named Best Fast Casual Restaurant3, and its Chicken Club recognized as the best grilled chicken sandwich by The Daily Meal4. The brand was also featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023” and included in Thrillist’s roundup of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” Habit Burger & Grill has since grown to over 385 restaurants across 14 states and internationally—continuing to serve up bold fresh flavors, made-to-order. Learn more at www.habitburger.com.

