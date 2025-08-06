MiniLuxe Announces Best of Boston Award for Manicure and Pedicure Services

Boston, MA, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiniLuxe, a leader in clean beauty and self-care services, proudly announces receiving Best Manicure and Pedicure Services granted by Boston Magazine’s Best of Boston 2025 . Meticulously researched by the magazine’s writers and editors who spend months testing and debating, Boston Magazine’s list of winners represents “Boston’s must-visit list this year.”

MiniLuxe has won the award multiple times since its founding. “It is wonderful to gain local recognition from Boston Magazine. As MiniLuxe started in the greater Boston area, this award is very meaningful to us and is equally a testament to the quality and dedication of our nail designers and waxing specialists,” said Tony Tjan, CEO of MiniLuxe.

The accompanying article highlights the brand’s spring nail art competition, visiting celebrity nail artist Britney Tokyo, the first franchise location in Brookline, and its safer and sustainable products, emphasizing that MiniLuxe is more than just a luxurious self-care destination and represents the forefront of art, culture, and innovation.

“Many congratulations to our team members, more than half of whom have been with us for over five years helping to build our brand of high-quality services one manicure and pedicure at a time,” said Bridgette Barbato, National General Manager of the MiniLuxe Fleet.

About MiniLuxe

MiniLuxe , a Delaware corporation based in Boston, Massachusetts. MiniLuxe is a lifestyle brand and talent empowerment platform servicing the beauty and self-care industry. The Company focuses on delivering high-quality nail care and esthetic services and offers a suite of trusted proprietary products that are used in the Company’s owned-and-operated studio services. For over a decade, MiniLuxe has been elevating industry standards through healthier, ultra-hygienic services, a modern design esthetic, socially responsible labor practices, and better-for-you, cleaner products. MiniLuxe’s aims to radically transform a highly fragmented and under-regulated self-care and nail care industry through its brand, standards, and technology platform that collectively enable better talent and client experiences.

In addition to creating long-term durable economic returns for stakeholders, MiniLuxe is expanding its reach through franchising, offering entrepreneurs the opportunity to partner with a brand recognized as the best nail salon franchise . MiniLuxe seeks to empower one of the most diverse and largest hourly worker segments through professional development, economic mobility, and ownership opportunities. For its clients, MiniLuxe offers best-in-class self-care services and better-for-you products, and for nail care and beauty professionals, MiniLuxe seeks to become the employer of choice. Since its inception, MiniLuxe has performed over 4 million services.

