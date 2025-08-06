Decubate becomes the First MiCAR-Compliant Launchpad in Europe

One of crypto's biggest accelerators just made European token investing as safe as traditional markets

ZOETERMEER, The Netherlands, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For crypto investors in Europe, early-stage token opportunities have always come with a catch: high potential returns paired with zero regulatory protection. For founders, accessing European capital meant navigating a maze of unclear regulations across 27 different countries.

Decubate, one of the largest crypto accelerators with over 200 projects in its portfolio, has just eliminated both problems. After nearly two years of preparation, the platform secured full MiCAR compliance from the Dutch Authority for Financial Markets (AFM), becoming Europe's first regulated crypto launchpad.

The result? European investors can now participate in token launches with the same legal protections they expect from traditional stock markets, while founders gain clear, compliant access to the continent's massive investor base.

For Founders: European Access, Simplified

Project founders can now access compliant European fundraising without the need for complex, multi-jurisdictional legal work. Decubate's accelerator program can onboard European-based projects and European users under full regulatory backing, providing immediate credibility that institutional investors require.

What this means for your money

Here's the game-changer for investors: every project launching on Decubate now undergoes the same rigorous due diligence standards required by European financial regulations. No more anonymous teams. No more mystery tokenomics. No more wondering if the project you're backing even has legal standing.

Decubate's existing infrastructure of 35,000 verified investors will now operate under full regulatory oversight, with each participant protected by similar investor safeguards that govern traditional financial markets.

"This achievement represents the culmination of nearly two years of dedicated compliance work," said Elliot Hagemeijer, CEO at Decubate. "We've built our entire infrastructure with MiCAR requirements in mind from day one. What we're seeing now is the emergence of a new standard for how token launches can operate with full regulatory backing across Europe."

The Broader Impact

While major exchanges like Coinbase and Bitpanda have secured MiCAR licenses for trading operations, Decubate is the first platform dedicated solely to token launches to achieve this milestone. This creates a new category: regulated crypto fundraising.



European crypto fundraising has gained its first fully regulated foundation, making the landscape significantly more professional and trustworthy for both investors and founders.

If you're building a Web3 project, or looking to back one before it hits the mainstream market, Decubate is now the first licensed crypto launchpad in Europe where innovation meets regulation. Create your investor account or apply to launch your project.

