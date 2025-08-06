FLUENT Corp. Provides Management Update

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLUENT Corp. (CSE: FNT.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) (“FLUENT” or the “Company”), a leading national cannabis brand, announces that Robert Beasley has provided notice of his resignation from his positions as Chief Executive Officer and a Director of FLUENT, effective August 8, 2025, in furtherance of his and the Company’s mutual determination that a leadership change is in the best interest of the Company as it advances its strategic priorities.

William Smith, Executive Chair of the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”), commented, “On behalf of the Board and the entire Company, I would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Robert for his leadership and dedication during his time with the Company. His contributions have been instrumental in positioning us for future growth and sustainable success, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours. This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for FLUENT and we are confident in our team’s ability to drive sustained growth and value creation as the cannabis industry continues to evolve and mature.”

“At this time, I have made the difficult decision to step away from the Company as it transitions into its next phase of growth,” said Robert Beasley. “It has been an honor to serve as Chief Executive Officer and I am proud of the accomplishments of our team to position FLUENT for ongoing success.”

As FLUENT enters its next phase of growth, the Company will immediately commence a search for a permanent new Chief Executive Officer to help the Company scale operations, expand its product portfolio, and pursue new growth opportunities. In the interim, David Vautrin, former Chief Commercial Officer, will assume the position of Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective August 8, 2025.

About FLUENT Corp.

FLUENT, a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by FLUENT’s unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail experience. FLUENT produces an assortment of cannabis products under a diverse portfolio of brands including MOODS, Knack, Wandr, Bag-O and Hyer Kind. FLUENT operates in Florida, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, FLUENT employs more than 700 employees across 8 cultivation and manufacturing facilities and 42 active retail locations and a wholesale division, ENTOURAGE, which services third party retailers in New York. For more information on the company wholesale division ENTOURAGE, please visit https://entouragewholesale.com/.

FLUENT’s Common Shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “FNT.U” and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “CNTMF”. For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “targets”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “an opportunity exists”, “is positioned”, “estimates”, “intends”, “assumes”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate” or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or similar expressions and includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, statements relating to the Company’s future growth, expansion and strategic focus and statements relating to the appointment of David Vautrin as Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent the Company’s expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on many opinions, assumptions, and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in the public filings of the Company filed with Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct.

The Company, through several of its subsidiaries, is directly involved in the manufacture, possession, use, sale, and distribution of cannabis in the adult-use and medical cannabis marketplace in the United States. Local state laws where the Company operates permit such activities however, investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the United States Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute, or possess cannabis in the United States. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable United States federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with adult-use and medical cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve the Company of liability under United States federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against the Company. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of the Company and any proceedings brought against the Company thereunder may adversely affect operations and financial performance.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. For further information visit: https://getFLUENT.com/ and https://investors.getFLUENT.com/.

