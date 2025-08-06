Gabelli Funds to Host 31st Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium at The Harvard Club, New York City Thursday, September 4, 2025

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC, is hosting our annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium at The Harvard Club in New York City on September 4th. The conference will draw top executives from more than ten companies, with a focus on the themes of strong demand outlook, high barriers to entry, large aftermarket opportunity, growth in excess of GDP, defense spending, and M&A potential for the Aerospace and Defense industry. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting. Prospective attendees can learn more about the symposium on our website.

Featured Companies

AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRO) Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) AstraNav, Inc. (Private) HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI) Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG-A) Avio S.p.A. (Milan: AVIO) New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOVR) Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BAER) Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) Crane Holdings Co. (NYSE: CR) Rheinmetall AG (XETRA: RHM) Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE: SARO) DCX Systems Limited (NSE: DCXINDIA) TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) DroneShield Limited (ASX: DRO) Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO)

The Harvard Club, New York City

Thursday, September 4, 2025 starting at 8:30 am

Registration link: CLICK HERE

Contact

General Inquiries

Isabella DeLuca

Client Relations

P: 914-921-5101

E : ideluca@gabelli.com

Sadie Keating

Marketing Associate

P: 914-921-5107

E : skeating@gabelli.com

Research Team

Tony Bancroft

Portfolio Manager

P: 914-921-5083

E: tbancroft@gabelli.com

Michael Burgio

Research Analyst

P: 914-921-7797

E: mburgio@gabelli.com

Daniel Gleim

Research Analyst

P: 914-921-7797

E: dgleim@gabelli.com

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Contact:

Tony Bancroft, Portfolio Manager

(914) 921-5083