Aqua Metals Showcases Cutting-Edge Recycling Technology to Over 100 Industry Leaders During NAATBatt Tour

RENO, Nev., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS), a pioneer in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling, today announced the successful completion of a facility tour at the Company’s Innovation Center and Demonstration Plant in Reno, Nevada on July 31. Held in conjunction with the NAATBatt International Recycling Workshop, the event brought together over 100 influential participants from across the battery value chain, including representatives from major automotive OEMs such as Ford and General Motors, as well as leading battery manufacturers, recyclers, and critical material suppliers.

The one-day showcase provided attendees with an up-close view of Aqua Metals’ proprietary clean recycling technology through guided tours of its fully operational pilot facility. The event also featured in-depth discussions with Aqua Metals’ executive and technical teams about building secure and sustainable domestic supply chains for critical battery materials.

“This was a milestone moment for Aqua Metals and the broader clean battery materials movement,” said Steve Cotton, President and CEO of Aqua Metals. “The strong turnout and enthusiasm we saw from industry leaders confirms that there is significant momentum behind building secure, circular, and sustainable battery supply chains in the U.S.”

The facility tour was one of several highlights from the NAATBatt Recycling Workshop, a two-day event that brought the national battery recycling community to Northern Nevada—a region rapidly emerging as a critical hub for clean energy innovation. Participants explored the challenges and opportunities facing lithium battery recycling, with Aqua Metals’ technology standing out as a promising solution for domestic, low-emissions, low-cost, critical mineral production.

Among the many highlights, Aqua Metals received enthusiastic testimonials from workshop attendees, offering candid insights into the exciting potential of its closed-loop recycling process. Photos and video footage from the facility tour and industry interviews are available here: [View Media from the Event]

The tour represents another step in Aqua Metals’ journey to scale its Li AquaRefining™ technology for commercial deployment. The Company continues to work towards the launch of its first commercial-scale lithium-ion battery recycling campus and maintains strong engagement with industry stakeholders as the clean battery economy takes shape.

