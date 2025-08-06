Tessell Achieves PCI DSS 4.1, Raising the Bar for Cloud Database Security

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tessell , the multi-cloud database-as-a-service (DBaaS) platform helping enterprises modernize databases and applications at scale, today announced that it has successfully achieved Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) version 4.1 certification, the most rigorous standard for securing cardholder data globally. This milestone marks a significant advancement in Tessell’s mission to provide enterprise-grade security and compliance for customers operating in highly regulated industries.

PCI DSS 4.1 introduces stronger authentication, continuous risk assessments, and adaptive security requirements, raising the bar for any cloud provider handling sensitive data. Tessell’s early certification signals its enterprise-readiness and platform maturity.

“Achieving PCI DSS 4.1 certification is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to build and operate a security-first platform,” said Bakul Banthia, Co-founder at Tessell. “It validates the trust our customers place in us to manage sensitive, mission-critical data and positions us to support new use cases, regulated workloads, and high-scale cloud migrations with confidence.”

The PCI DSS 4.1 certification joins Tessell’s existing portfolio of industry-recognized credentials, including:

SOC 2

ISO/IEC 27001 (Information Security Management)

ISO/IEC 27701 (Privacy Information Management)





Security has been integral to Tessell’s architecture since its inception. Built from the ground up to support secure, compliant database operations across cloud environments, Tessell’s platform empowers customers in financial services, healthcare, government, and other regulated sectors to accelerate cloud adoption with confidence.

This certification is the result of a coordinated, cross-functional initiative involving engineering, IT, security, and customer operations teams. Together, they implemented comprehensive controls and processes aligned with PCI DSS 4.1 requirements, reinforcing Tessell’s reputation for operational excellence and customer trust.

As organizations continue migrating sensitive data and critical workloads to the cloud, Tessell’s platform now provides an even stronger foundation for secure, compliant, and scalable database management. With PCI DSS 4.1 certification, Tessell is equipped to handle regulated workloads at scale - removing friction from procurement, accelerating enterprise onboarding, and powering secure, compliant data modernization in the cloud.

About Tessell

Tessell is a multi-cloud DBaaS platform redefining enterprise data management with its comprehensive suite of AI-powered database services. By unifying operational and analytical data within a seamless data ecosystem, Tessell enables enterprises to modernize databases, optimize cloud economics, and drive intelligent decision-making at scale. Through AI and Conversational Data Management (CoDaM), Tessell makes data more accessible, interactive, and intuitive, empowering businesses to harness their data's full potential easily.

Media Contact

Len Fernandes

Firecracker PR for Tessell

len@firecrackerpr.com