Attention Comms Debuts as Independent Agency

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention Comms, a newly independent and purpose-driven communications agency, launched today following a share buyout of Milk & Honey PR’s U.S. operations by its U.S. leadership. The buyout was led by Paul Cohen, who oversaw Milk & Honey PR’s US business since its founding in 2021, and who will now serve as CEO of Attention Comms.

The move marks a significant evolution for the award-winning team. Attention Comms will continue to serve a portfolio of mission-driven, high-growth clients across a variety of sectors, including health, technology, energy, social impact, nonprofit, and arts & entertainment.

Cohen brings three decades of communications experience across three continents. Previously he spent 17 years at Ketchum, where he held senior positions in their Shanghai, Hong Kong, Brussels and New York offices, and had served as Partner since 2010. All current US team members will remain part of the new organization, and Attention Comms will also retain its current client base. Other terms of the share purchase were not disclosed.

“Over the past four years, we’ve built something special grounded in shared values, strategic rigor, and a belief that communications should drive real, lasting impact,” said Cohen. “As the newly independent Attention Comms, we are proud to continue empowering values-driven organizations to rise above the noise and communicate with clarity, impact, and purpose."

Attention Comms’ new and future clients can expect a continued industry-leading approach to brand storytelling, reputation strategy, thought leadership, and digital media engagement, alongside new autonomy and expanded opportunity. The team will remain headquartered in New York City, with national and global reach.

Based in New York City, Attention Comms is a boutique public relations and strategic communications firm dedicated to helping mission-driven brands and organizations earn meaningful attention. With a focus on authenticity, agility, and measurable impact, the firm partners with clients to tell compelling stories, build resilient reputations, and create cultural momentum. Learn more at attentioncomms.com.

