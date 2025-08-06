TechAlliance to host first-ever Techstars Startup Weekend in London, ON

LONDON, Ontario, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headquartered in the city ranked #4 on North America’s top emerging tech markets index, TechAlliance is the voice of record for the most promising startups and highest potential technology companies in Southwestern Ontario. Making its London, ON debut in September 2025, TechAlliance is thrilled to host Techstars Startup Weekend, a globally recognized experience for early-stage innovation.

Techstars selects and partners with leading organizations like TechAlliance, to support entrepreneurs in more than 160 countries all over the world. This 54-hour immersive experience is designed for aspiring entrepreneurs, first-time founders, developers, creatives and builders to experience startup life, and transform innovative ideas into real ventures.

Marking significant velocity for the startup ecosystem, Techstars Startup Weekend anchors local economic momentum – fuelling business creation, workforce development, and cross-sector collaboration. Through deep experiential learning and connecting passionate people driven to move fast and build smart, participants will learn what it really takes to innovate, disrupt, and start a company from people who’ve been there. “We’re witnessing a shift in Canada. We must be bold, own our narrative, tell our stories, answer the call, and represent Canadian ambition. Hosting Techstars Startup Weekend is just that – creating real opportunities for innovators to build companies not only for Canada, but for the world,” says Christina Fox, Chief Executive Officer at TechAlliance. “I’m certain we’ll see some of this very fire over three days in Info-Tech Research Group’s magnificent space. Unstoppable innovators and aspiring founders will work on things that matter, and if they build things in Canada that matter, the story will begin to tell itself.”

What to expect: Over the weekend, innovators will be matched to form cross-disciplinary teams, build prototypes, validate business models, and pitch concepts with support from local and national industry mentors, tech experts, and serial entrepreneurs. Rounding out the weekend with a pitch competition, the teams will be judged by experienced investors and tech CEOs, helping participants transform their novel concepts into real startups.

First Mover applications are now open and close at noon on September 5, 2025, innovators can apply here to participate. Industry experts who would like to be considered as a Mentor for the weekend can apply here. Techstars Startup Weekend is powered by TechAlliance of Southwestern Ontario; and hosted at and supported by Info-Tech Research Group, headquartered in downtown, London, Ontario.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact:

Farida Abdelnabi

Communications Manager

TechAlliance of Southwestern Ontario

647.676.2461

farida.abdelnabi@techalliance.ca

About TechAlliance of Southwestern Ontario

Headquartered in London, Ontario – one of the top ten emerging tech markets in North America, TechAlliance is the lead voice for the most promising startups and highest potential scaling companies in Southwestern Ontario. Home to a concentration of made-in-Canada unicorns, and supporting pathways to capital, customers, and talent, TechAlliance empowers world-class ventures and fuels growth in Canada’s innovation economy by supporting founders and ventures at every stage of the entrepreneurial journey.

As the place for dreamers, innovators, and world-changing ideas, TechAlliance fosters a vibrant tech community for founders, industry leaders, tech talent, and capacity builders, champions and coaches entrepreneurs, and amplifies and impacts businesses across the region. Funded in part by the Government of Ontario, Regional Innovation Centres help Ontario-based innovators and entrepreneurs clear commercialization hurdles – accelerating the growth of companies so that they can compete and succeed globally and create high quality jobs in our province.

