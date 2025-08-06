Lancaster Resources Expands Market Engagement Through Investor Relations Agreement with Ora IR

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR) (OTC Pink:LANRF) (FRA:6UF0) (“Lancaster” or the “Company”), a junior resource company advancing gold, uranium and polymetallic projects across North America and Australia, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an investor relations agreement (the "Agreement") with Ora IR Services Inc. (“Ora IR”), a British Columbia-based investor communications and media firm.

Under the Agreement, Ora IR will provide a full suite of investor relations services, including responding to investor inquiries, handling the Company’s investor phone line, preparing shareholder communications, coordinating investor outreach initiatives, and supporting Lancaster’s market visibility and engagement efforts across multiple platforms.

Geoff Skinner, principal at Ora IR, will serve as Lancaster’s primary investor relations representative. Mr. Skinner will work closely with the Company’s executive team to ensure that all public-facing communications are timely, compliant, and strategically aligned with Lancaster’s corporate objectives.

“We are excited to partner with Ora IR to expand our investor engagement strategy at a time of growing interest in our lithium and gold assets,” commented Andrew Watson, CEO of Lancaster Resources. “Geoff and Ora bring a unique combination of communication expertise and capital markets insight, and we look forward to working with them to build long-term shareholder value.”

The Agreement has an initial term of 12 months and may be terminated by either party with 30 days’ written notice. Compensation under the Agreement will be determined based on the scopes of work documents mutually approved by both parties from time to time. All marketing disclosures will continue to be approved in advance by the Company, and any technical information will be vetted by a qualified technical person.

About Lancaster Resources Inc.

Lancaster Resources Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on building a portfolio of district-scale exploration assets positioned for future resource development. The company holds a 100-per-cent interest in the Piney Lake gold project in Saskatchewan, uranium projects at Catley Lake and Centennial East in the Athabasca basin, and the Lac Iris polymetallic project in Quebec's James Bay region, where it also holds an option to acquire the Trans-Taiga property. In Australia, Lancaster owns the Lake Cargelligo gold project in New South Wales, covering 28,768 hectares with over 25 kilometres of prospective strike and three primary target zones.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Lancaster's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Lancaster's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, the ability of Lancaster to execute its exploration plans, complete the acquisition of the Lake Cargelligo Gold Project, raise capital, retain key personnel, identify, acquire, explore, and develop high-quality mineral-rich properties constitutes forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are accurate as of the date of this release. Lancaster disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.