Professional Diversity Network Appoints Visionary Leader Xun Wu as CEO, igniting Accelerated Growth in AI, Global Expansion, and Shareholder Value

CHICAGO, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) (“PDN”, or the “Company”), a pioneering technology holding company at the forefront of workforce innovation, AI-powered solutions, and global talent marketplaces, recently announced the appointment of Mr. Xun Wu as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective July 22, 2025.

This pivotal leadership transition signals a new era for IPDN, poised for exponential growth, strategic global expansion, and an unwavering commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

Mr. Wu, a highly respected veteran with deep expertise in digital content, mass communication, and large-scale media system management, brings a unique blend of strategic vision and execution prowess to the Company. His extensive career, including over a decade as Chief Editor at a News Media Center – a powerhouse at the heart of China’s "Digital City" initiatives – positions him perfectly to champion PDN's next phase of innovation.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Mr. Xun Wu as our new CEO," said Howard Zhang, Chairman of the Board at the Company. "His unparalleled experience in managing expansive media ecosystems, driving content strategy across diverse platforms, and understanding how to engage mass audiences is precisely what the Company needs as we expand our AI capabilities and global reach. Mr. Wu's leadership will be instrumental in elevating our market presence, refining our messaging, and connecting our cutting-edge solutions with the global workforce and employers."

As a Chief Editor of a newspaper group, Mr. Wu was at the forefront of a region celebrated for its "Digital City" initiatives and a wide range of sophisticated media delivery systems. He has steered large organizations through the complexities of digital transformation, a skill directly translatable to scaling PDN's AI-powered software and digital platforms. His expertise in shaping public narratives and disseminating information across diverse media channels will fundamentally transform the Company’s investor and public communications, ensuring our compelling investment thesis is clearly understood.

Mr. Wu's background in managing and leveraging information flows for vast audiences is uniquely suited to guiding the expansion of the Company’s Artificial Intelligence capabilities. His understanding of how data and content drive engagement will directly enhance PDN's AI-driven recruitment tools like TalentAlly, and further develop our investment in AI Geo, a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing virtual interview and talent matching experiences.

This leadership transition is underpinned by recent financial maneuvers designed to optimize the Company’s capital structure. The company recently eliminated dilutive overhang by successfully retiring all outstanding warrants, strengthening its financial profile at a pivotal moment. Those moves signal robust corporate governance and a clear focus on maximizing shareholder returns.

Under Mr. Wu’s leadership, the Company is poised to significantly expand its international footprint. Mr. Wu maintains strong collaborative relationships with several investment funds and artificial intelligence companies in the UAE. While his direct ties to Dubai are not explicitly stated in the 8-K on July 23, the press release can highlight a strategic commitment: Dubai isn’t just a flashy headline—it’s a calculated entry into a tax-advantaged, pro-Web3 ecosystem at the crossroads of the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The Company is positioned to fast-track enterprise partnerships and institutional capital access, launching new fintech and Web3 services with regulatory clarity, building on the foundation of our existing Web3 initiatives (QBSG / Wynpay.io) and scaling global reach efficiently.

Positioned for Transformative Growth Across High-Impact Verticals

- Talent Acquisition & Professional Networks: Via wholly owned TalentAlly and NAPW (International Association of Women), the Company operates high-margin, tech-driven job boards and professional communities. AI-powered interview matching and a robust membership model drive recurring revenue and high engagement from Fortune 500 employers and targeted candidate pools.

- Remote Workforce Solutions (RemoteMore, approximately 83% owned): RemoteMore connects vetted global developers with U.S. companies, offering screening, payroll, and Employer of Record (EOR) services, tapping into the exploding global labor market.

- Web3 & Digital Assets (QBSG / Wynpay.io): IPDN is pioneering in the decentralized economy with a Level 4 VFA license from Malta. Under the Wynpay.io brand, the Company will roll out Web3 payment processing tools, NFT checkout, on/off ramp fiat conversion, and virtual/physical card programs, positioning the Company for high-margin, recurring transaction revenue in the rapidly evolving financial internet.

The Board's expansion with new director Haixia Lu further strengthens our governance, targeting diverse expertise to support the Company’s ambitious trajectory.

"I am honored and excited to lead PDN at such a pivotal time. My career has been dedicated to effective communication, managing vast information networks, and leveraging content to connect with diverse audiences. I see immense parallels between this experience and the opportunities at PDN – from expanding the reach and sophistication of our AI-powered talent solutions to articulating our unique value proposition to global markets and shareholders. Together with our talented team, I am committed to unlocking the Company’s full potential and delivering exceptional value to our shareholders," said Mr. Wu.

Looking ahead, the Company will continue to deepen its development in the field of artificial intelligence. The company is committed to sustainable growth within the intelligent recruitment sector, while also actively seeking breakthroughs in Web 3.0 initiatives. The Company has already identified multiple strategic partners and plans to pursue equity investments or strategic collaborations to further expand and strengthen its business portfolio.

About TalentAlly

TalentAlly is a developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provides access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. Through an online platform and our relationship recruitment affinity groups, we provide our employer clients a means to identify and acquire diverse talent and assist them with their efforts to recruit diverse employees. Our mission is to bridge the gap between diverse individuals and inclusive companies by providing a platform that empowers job seekers in their pursuit of fulfilling careers. We envision a world where individuals from minority groups have equal opportunities to thrive in workplaces that champion diversity, equity, and inclusion.

For more information about TalentAlly, please visit www.talentally.com .

Professional Diversity Network, Inc (IPDN)

TalentAlly is a business unit operated by Professional Diversity Network, Inc.

For more information about Professional Diversity Network, Inc, please visit www.ipdn.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about IPDN's view of its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: any projections of earnings, revenue, or other financial items; any statements regarding the adequacy, availability, and sources of capital, any statements of the plans, strategies, and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding the future benefits of the investment described in this release, including the development of new revenue streams or the availability of distributions on any securities; any statements relating to the future reinstatement of the license described in this release by the applicable regulatory authorities; any statements concerning proposed new products, services, or developments; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements of belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about PDN’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, whether known or unknown, and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “will make,” “will be,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “endeavor to,” “is/are likely to,” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in our annual report and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and PDN undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable law.

