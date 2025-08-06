Blanchard Unveils a Reimagined SLII® Suite to Address Modern Leadership Demands

San Diego, CA, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blanchard®, a global pioneer in leadership development, consulting, and coaching for more than 45 years, proudly announces a bold refresh of SLII®, its flagship program. The world’s most trusted leadership model has been reengineered to meet the pace, complexity, and hybrid work realities that leaders face in today’s continually evolving workplace. This next evolution reflects Blanchard’s continued commitment to equipping leaders with practical, adaptable strategies for driving performance and engagement in any environment.

The SLII® suite offers faster and more engaging training designs, a full set of updated tools and videos, and increased support to help leaders master essential skills faster and apply them seamlessly. Blanchard is announcing updated in-person, virtual, online, and blended training designs. In addition, the three-module SLII® Sustainment Series guides leaders to consistently apply their new skills to ensure that learning doesn’t fade but translates into on-the-job behavior change. The SLII® App and AI-powered SLII® Chatbot put support tools at the leader’s fingertips to be used in real time to build stronger relationships and drive performance.

“Our SLII® product line is vast, so we can meet customers where they are. We redesigned all SLII® versions to be faster, more engaging, and more impactful. They are fun and fresh ways to learn the world’s most powerful leadership model.” says Dr. Jay Campbell, Blanchard’s Chief Product Officer. “And we added some new mobile and AI tech to help learners turn new skills into habits.”

Key Benefits of SLII® Reimagined

Streamlined Learning

SLII® enables participants to learn the model faster and more efficiently, allowing them to dedicate more time for practice, feedback, and real-world application. This accelerated path to mastery supports greater confidence and competence in leadership behavior.

Enhanced Learning Experience

The upgraded curriculum features modernized videos, engaging slide designs, dynamic online modules, and refreshed tools like the LBAII® assessment. Participants also benefit from mobile app support, AI-powered chatbot assistance, and interactive resources, creating an engaging, learner-centered journey.

Sustained Learning Impact

SLII® goes beyond learning; it drives behavior change. With a stronger emphasis on post-training reinforcement, participants receive practical tools and ongoing support to implement new skills and shift their leadership behaviors in meaningful ways.

Debbie Ung, President of Blanchard, says, “We’re continually evolving to meet the needs of today’s learners. This more interactive SLII® helps leaders quickly build essential leadership skills with personalized, tech-enabled support to put those skills into action right away. It also brings us closer to our vision of leaders powered for good by making leadership development more accessible around the world.”

To learn more about the updates to SLII® visit the website.

About Blanchard®

Blanchard is a global leader in leadership development, consulting, and coaching. For more than 40 years, Blanchard has partnered with organizations to maximize individual achievement and organizational performance, bringing measurable progress and true transformation. Blanchard’s SLII® is the global leadership model of choice, powering inspired leaders for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide. Blanchard also offers a suite of award-winning solutions through flexible delivery modalities to meet the specific needs of clients and learners.

