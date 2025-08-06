ZOOZ Completes Initial Private Placement Raising $5M at a Purchase Price of $2 Per Share and Warrants as Part of a Previously Announced $180M Private Placement Transaction

This marks the first step for ZOOZ to become the first Nasdaq and TASE dual-listed company to adopt Bitcoin as a treasury asset

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZOOZ Power Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: ZOOZ) (“ZOOZ” or the “Company”) today announced the closing of the initial private placement transaction (the “Initial Private Placement”) in the amount of $5 million (prior to deducting offering expenses) as part of a larger $180 million (in the aggregate) private placement with accredited institutional investors, announced on July 29, 2025 (the “Private Placement”). ZOOZ intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the Initial Private Placement to repay a portion of its outstanding promissory notes and the remainder for general corporate purposes. Pending shareholder approval and the closing of the subsequent part of the Private Placement, ZOOZ intends to allocate approximately 95% of the net proceeds from the Private Placement toward launching its Bitcoin treasury strategy, following the repayment of its outstanding promissory notes. The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The Initial Private Placement is comprised of approximately 2.5 million of its ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants at a purchase price of $2.00 per share (or pre-funded warrant). Each ordinary share or pre-funded warrant was issued together with a warrant to purchase two ordinary shares at an exercise price of $3.06 per share.

“We are pleased to have successfully closed the Initial Private Placement as part of this larger Private Placement financing, which represents an important first step in executing our new Bitcoin reserve strategy,” said Jordan Fried, Chief Executive Officer of ZOOZ. “This initial capital infusion demonstrates investor confidence in our vision, and we look forward to securing shareholder approval for the full $180 million Private Placement. With this support, we intend to build a strategic Bitcoin reserve aimed to enhance long-term shareholder value and position the Company for a new era of financial strength and innovation.”

About ZOOZ

ZOOZ is expected to be the first Nasdaq and TASE dual-listed company implementing a long-term strategic Bitcoin treasury. This innovative approach is expected to position ZOOZ as a pioneer and a forward-thinking capital allocator. Shareholders are expected to benefit from long-term, asymmetric upside through direct exposure to Bitcoin. ZOOZ is publicly traded on Nasdaq and TASE under the ticker ZOOZ.

Forward-Looking Statements

