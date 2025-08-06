Hello Nancy Named 2025 Women’s Wellness Tech Award Winner

Sheung Wan, Hong Kong, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hello Nancy, the innovative wellness brand championing female empowerment and self-care, today announced it has been named a winner of the prestigious 2025 Women’s Wellness Tech Award. The award recognizes the company’s revolutionary impact on the personal care industry and the success of its flagship product, the Lem Toy personal massager, which has become a viral sensation on TikTok.



The Women’s Wellness Tech Awards celebrate forward-thinking companies developing technology that significantly enhances women’s health. Hello Nancy was selected for its commitment to creating safe, approachable products that break down cultural barriers. The brand and its popular Lem device have been praised across numerous lifestyle and wellness websites for their fresh approach to personal wellness.



The Lem was specifically highlighted by the awards committee for its clever, discreet design and its user-friendly technology, which has fueled its organic virality on TikTok. Users have shared thousands of videos celebrating the product’s unique ability to promote relaxation and stress relief, making it a must-have self-care item. Its popularity underscores the brand’s success in making personal wellness accessible and fun.



“We are incredibly honored to receive the 2025 Women’s Wellness Tech Award,” said Karis Cheng, Creative Lead at Hello Nancy. “Our goal has always been to empower people to embrace their self-care journey without shame or hesitation. Seeing the Lem resonate with so many on platforms like TikTok and be recognized by the industry is a dream come true. This award validates our mission to create products that are not only effective but also bring a little more joy into the world.”



Hello Nancy was created to make the conversation about sexual wellbeing less intimidating and more enjoyable, with a mission to help women to “Break Taboo, Embrace Pleasure.”



The company has been founded by a group of passionate Asian women, including Maaike Steinebach: a former CEO of Visa in Hong Kong and Macau who is passionate about female sexual health, Sara Tang: a certified sex coach and founder of Sarasense in Hong Kong, Aryn Cristobal: an actress, singer, and pleasure advocate based in the Philippines, Karis Cheng: the creative lead behind Nancy, from concept to the launch of their toys, including the Lem and Kim Lau: who is part of the creative team, focusing on content creation. With this powerful group of female advocates, Hello Nancy positions itself as a “playful ally in the pursuit of pleasure, for women,” striving to remove the stigma associated with self-pleasure.



The brand’s featured product, the Lem Clitoral Massager, a vibrator designed to look like a “happy little lemon,” combines pleasure with discretion. Thoughtfully designed for those exploring air suction technology for the first time, the unique, discreet lemon design is a fun, approachable, and non-intimidating entry into sexual wellness that aligns with the brand’s core mission by helping to remove the fear and stigma around self-pleasure, making it a more open and enjoyable topic.



The “Zesty New Playmate” offers a combination of its quiet, discreet performance with a wide range of 12 intensities, making it suitable for both new and experienced users to enjoy air suction technology and to embark on the path to longer, more powerful, and deeply satisfying orgasms.



Key features of Lem include:



Technology: Air suction technology that mimics oral stimulation.



Intensity: 12 unique intensities and patterns.



Material: Premium, body-safe silicone.



Functionality: It is waterproof (IPX7 certified), quiet, and discreet.



Power: Features a 120-minute playtime with a 90-minute magnetic charging time.



What’s Included: The Lem clitoral massager, a magnetic charger, and a “Lem self-love manual.”



Hello Nancy encourages individuals to visit the “about us” section of its website to learn more about the brand and explore the joys of “me time” through its playful and innovative range of toys today.



About Hello Nancy



Hello Nancy is a female-founded wellness brand dedicated to the mission of empowerment through self-care. The “Nancy Collective”—a diverse team of industry experts—develops innovative and body-safe products that make personal wellness an open and enjoyable conversation. Its viral star product, the Lem, is a personal massager celebrated for its discreet design, 12 unique patterns, and high-quality construction, embodying the brand’s commitment to safety, innovation, and fun.



https://hellonancy.com/



