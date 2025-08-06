Cheer Holding Issues Correction to 2025 Half Year Results

BEIJING, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHR) (“Cheer Holding” or the “Company”), a leading provider of advanced mobile internet infrastructure and platform services, issues a correction to it prior press release dated July 30, 2025 regarding its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Financial Highlights for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Key Financial Metrics

Revenues reached $71.0 million.

Net Income reached $7.8 million.

Net cash provided by operating activities was approximately $3.9 million.

Segment Revenues

Revenue from CHEERS App Internet Business reached $65.5 million, accounting for 92.26% of total revenues.

Revenue from Cheers Traditional Media Business reached $5.5 million, accounting for 7.74% of total revenues.

Operating Highlights for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

CHEERS Video

Accumulated downloads of CHEERS Video grew by 1.85% YoY to approximately 440 million as of June 30, 2025.

Monthly Active Users of CHEERS Video increased by 0.02% YoY to approximately 51.1 million.

Daily Time Spent on CHEERS Video was approximately 54.3 minutes.

CHEERS e-Mall

Accumulated downloads of CHEERS e-Mall grew by 16.07% YoY to 70.4 million as of June 30, 2025.

Monthly Active Users of CHEERS e-Mall increased by 0.44% YoY to approximately 6.9 million.

Repurchase Rate on CHEERS e-Mall was 38.8%.





CHEERS Telepathy

Accumulated downloads of CHEERS Telepathy were approximately 14.1 million as of June 30, 2025.

Monthly Active Users of CHEERS Telepathy increased by 263.33% YoY to approximately 3.3 million.

Monthly Visits increased by 14.25% YoY to approximately 3.8 million.

CHEERS API

Number of API increased by 9.8% YoY to 101 for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Daily Active Integrations increased by 46.9% YoY to more than 470,000.

Selected Financial Results

Revenues

Revenues remained stable at approximately $71.0 million and $71.1 million, respectively for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024. Advertising services were the Company’s primary revenue driver, accounting for 99.9% and 99.7% of total revenue in these periods. This marginal change was primarily due to: (i) a decrease of approximately $0.1 million in CHEERS e-Mall market service revenue, influenced by the rise of diversified online shopping models like livestream shopping; and (ii) a decrease of approximately $0.1 million in other revenues from customized content production, stemming from increased competition. These reductions were largely offset by an approximately $0.1 million increase in advertising revenues, driven by a higher volume of advertising orders. The Company expects to further expand its customer base by enhancing brand recognition and user traffic, aiming for increased exposure and popularity of its Apps.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses consist of cost of revenues, selling and marketing, general and administrative, and research and development expenses.

Cost of Revenues increased by approximately $1.9 million, or 9.99%, to $20.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from approximately $18.9 million in the prior year. This increase was attributable to higher advertising revenues. However, the Company’s gross margin decreased primarily due to a reduction in service fees charged to advertising customers. The Company anticipates further increases in advertising revenues through continuous investment in its advertising business.

Sales and Marketing Expenses decreased by approximately $2.3 million to $35.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from approximately $37.6 million in the prior year. This decline was mainly due to reduced promotion service charges, as the Company has scaled back marketing and promotion costs, believing it has gained a strong reputation among its target customers.

General and Administrative Expenses increased from approximately $1.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, to approximately $4.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. This increase was primarily attributable to an approximately $2.8 million increase in share-based compensation expenses, as the Company incurred higher expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from a restricted share grant in January 2025 as compared with a restricted share grant in June 2024.

Research and Development Expenses were approximately $2.3 million and $1.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. This increase primarily reflects continued investment in IT infrastructure, user-friendliness upgrades, and the ongoing implementation of content-driven strategies.

Net Income

As a result, the Company reported a net income of $7.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $12.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Cash, cash equivalents and working capital

The Company’s principal sources of liquidity were cash and cash equivalents of approximately $203.2 million and $197.7 million, respectively, as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024. Working capital as of June 30, 2025 was approximately $284.5 million.

About Cheer Holding, Inc.

As a preeminent provider of next-generation mobile internet infrastructure and platform services in China, Cheer Holding is dedicated to building a digital ecosystem that integrates “platforms, applications, technology, and industry” into a cohesive digital eco-system, thereby creating a new, open business environment for web3.0 that leverages AI technology. The Company is developing a 5G+VR+AR+AI shared universe space that builds on cutting-edge technologies including blockchain, cloud computing, extended reality, and digital twin.

Cheer Holding’s portfolio includes a wide range of products and services, such as CHEERS Telepathy, CHEERS Video, CHEERS e-Mall, CHEERS Open Data, CheerReal, CheerCar, CheerChat, Polaris Intelligent Cloud, AI-animated short drama series, short video matrix, variety show series, Livestreaming, and more. These offerings provide diverse application scenarios that seamlessly blend “online/offline” and “virtual/reality” elements.

With “CHEERS+” at the core of Cheer Holding’s digital ecosystem, the Company is committed to utilizing innovative product applications and technologies to drive its long-term sustainable and scalable growth.

CHEER HOLDING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

As of

June 30,

2025 As of

December 31,

2024 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 203,228 $ 197,660 Accounts receivable, net 86,238 77,074 Prepayment and other current assets, net 34,072 30,834 Total current assets 323,538 305,568 Property, plant and equipment, net 18 33 Intangible assets, net 38,784 40,531 Deferred tax assets 77 72 Unamortized produced content, net 16 16 Right-of-use assets 316 371 Total non-current assets 39,211 41,023 TOTAL ASSETS $ 362,749 $ 346,591 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Short-term bank loans $ 7,678 $ 9,590 Accounts payable 1,479 2,039 Contract liabilities 31 27 Accrued liabilities and other payables 1,986 1,941 Due to related parties 1,100 1,100 Other taxes payable 26,661 25,095 Lease liabilities current 107 109 Total current liabilities 39,042 39,901 Long-term bank loan 1,396 1,370 Lease liabilities non-current 120 250 Total non-current liabilities 1,516 1,620 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 40,558 $ 41,521 Equity Preferred shares (par value of $0.0001 per share; 2,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; nil and nil shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) $ - $ - Class A Ordinary shares (par value of $0.001 per share; 500,000,000 and 200,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 11,635,568 and 10,285,568 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 11 10 Class B Ordinary shares (par value of $0.001 per share; 500,000 shares and 500,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 500,000 and 500,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) - - Additional paid-in capital 116,913 113,485 Statutory reserve 1,411 1,411 Retained earnings 214,883 207,128 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,107 ) (17,041 ) TOTAL CHEER HOLDING, INC SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 322,111 304,993 Non-controlling interest 80 77 TOTAL EQUITY 322,191 305,070 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 362,749 $ 346,591

CHEER HOLDING, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 Revenues $ 70,993 $ 71,055 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues (20,772 ) (18,885 ) Selling and marketing (35,321 ) (37,559 ) General and administrative (4,243 ) (1,611 ) Research and development (2,333 ) (1,361 ) Total operating expenses (62,669 ) (59,416 ) Income from operations 8,324 11,639 Other income (expenses): Interest (expenses) income, net (61 ) 223 Other expense, net (511 ) (23 ) Total other (expenses) income (572 ) 200 Income before income tax 7,752 11,839 Income tax benefits 4 578 Net income 7,756 12,417 Less: net gain attributable to non-controlling interest 1 1 Net income attributable to Cheer Holding. Inc’s shareholders $ 7,755 $ 12,416 Other comprehensive income (loss) Unrealized foreign currency translation income (loss) 5,936 (6,856 ) Comprehensive income 13,692 5,561 Less: comprehensive gain (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 3 (1 ) Comprehensive income attributable to Cheer Holding. Inc’s shareholders $ 13,689 $ 5,562 Earnings per ordinary share Basic and Diluted* $ 0.67 $ 1.23 Weighted average shares used in calculating earnings per ordinary share Basic and Diluted* 11,583,358 10,058,846

CHEER HOLDING, INC

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In U.S. dollars in thousands)