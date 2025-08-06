Abaxx Announces Investor Call to Discuss Tokenized Digital Collateral Pilots and Abaxx Exchange and Clearing Updates

TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc. (CBOE:ABXX)(OTCQX:ABXXF) (“Abaxx” or the “Company”), a financial software and market infrastructure company, majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte Ltd., the owner of Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse (individually, “Abaxx Exchange” and “Abaxx Clearing”), and producer of the SmarterMarkets™ Podcast, is pleased to announce the Company will host an investor update call on Monday, August 11, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time (EDT).

Following the announcements of two Q4 2025 technology pilot initiatives , the Company will host a business update call to discuss how these initiatives support Abaxx’s commercial strategy, provide an update on second quarter operational milestones, and share continued progress across key areas of the business. The session will be held via Zoom Webinar, with registration instructions provided below. Current and prospective shareholders are invited to attend this update call and Q&A session.

Date: Monday, August 11, 2025

Time: 4:00 p.m. EDT

Location: Zoom Webinar. To receive the meeting link and passcode, please register using this link .

Questions: Please submit questions ahead of time to: ir@abaxx.tech



About Abaxx Technologies

Abaxx Technologies is building Smarter Markets: markets empowered by better tools, better benchmarks, and better technology to drive market-based solutions to the biggest challenges we face as a society, including the energy transition.

In addition to developing and deploying financial technologies that make communication, trade, and transactions easier and more secure, Abaxx is the majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd., the owner of Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing, and the parent company of wholly owned subsidiary Abaxx Spot Pte. Ltd., the operator of Abaxx Spot.

Abaxx Exchange delivers the market infrastructure critical to the shift toward an electrified, low-carbon economy through centrally-cleared, physically-deliverable futures contracts in LNG, carbon, battery materials, and precious metals, meeting the commercial needs of today’s commodity markets and establishing the next generation of global benchmarks.

Abaxx Spot modernizes physical gold trading through a physically-backed gold pool in Singapore. As the first instance of a co-located spot and futures market for gold, Abaxx Spot enables secure electronic transactions, efficient OTC transfers, and is designed to support physical delivery for Abaxx Exchange’s physically-deliverable gold futures contract, providing integrated infrastructure to deliver smarter gold markets.

For more information, visit abaxx.tech | abaxx.exchange | abaxxspot.com | basecarbon.com | smartermarkets.media

For more information about this press release, please contact:

Steve Fray, CFO

Tel: +1 647-490-1590

Media and investor inquiries:

Abaxx Technologies Inc.

Investor Relations Team

Tel: +1 246 271 0082

E-mail: ir@abaxx.tech

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “plan”, “should”, “would”, “could”, “target”, “purpose”, “goal”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “potential”, “likely” or the negative thereof or similar expressions. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements regarding the potential benefits and impact of the services provided by Abaxx and its subsidiaries, the Company's business strategies, plans, and objectives, the development of new markets and products, and expectations regarding market adoption and regulatory approvals. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Abaxx to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; the ability to attract and retain customers; the development of new products and services; the impact of competition; changes in general economic, market and business conditions; the regulatory environment; and other risks and uncertainties. Although Abaxx has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Abaxx does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.