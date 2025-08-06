Safe Pro to Capitalize on Landmark Proposed FAA Rules Normalizing Drone Operations Utilizing Beyond Visual Line of Sight with Expanded AI-Powered Drone Services

AVENTURA, Fla., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) (“Safe Pro” or the “Company”), a leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered defense and security solutions today applauded efforts by the Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) proposed rules for normalizing Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone operations, eliminating a previously time consuming and burdensome regulatory process.

The FAA proposal envisions that drones would have technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence-powered object detection, that enable them to automatically detect and avoid other cooperating aircraft. The Company expects this landmark proposal will expand the use of its AI-powered computer vision and object detection technologies and accelerate the deployment of such AI-powered drone systems for government, public, and private customers.

According to the Commercial Drone Alliance, the proposed action to normalize BVLOS operations in the National Airspace System will unlock transformative scaled drone applications across key sectors such as agriculture, energy, public safety, emergency response, infrastructure inspection, and logistics. Prior to the new rules proposal, according to Fact.MR analysis, the drone services market had an estimated value of $8.66 billion in 2025 and was expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3%, reaching an estimated $32.96 billion by 2035.

“We created Safe Pro to harness drones and AI to enable customers in defense, humanitarian aid, law enforcement and a wide array of commercial markets to quickly gain access to critical information and improve situational awareness. It is our belief that streamlined regulations and new rules such as those supporting safe, BVLOS operations, will enable us to advance our ongoing efforts to introduce innovative, AI-powered drone-based services capable of delivering tremendous value to customers,” said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group.

The newly proposed rules, subject to revision following public comment, would enable greater operational flexibility for operators as well as drone and UAS manufacturers with the goal of safely normalizing BVLOS drone operations. This would include detailed requirements for operations, aircraft manufacturing, keeping drones safely separated from other aircraft, operational authorizations and responsibility, security, information reporting and record keeping. The Company believes that these new rules will enable rapid growth in the drone services sector and support its efforts to create a wide array of new AI-powered drone services ranging from providing enhanced public safety at large outdoor events to supporting wildlife conservation and environmental protection efforts.

Safe Pro’s Airborne Response unit is one of Florida’s top providers of drone-based critical infrastructure inspections, trusted by utilities, telecoms, and insurers for real-time, mission-critical insights. Its role in hurricane preparedness and recovery also positions Safe Pro as an essential partner in climate resilience. It currently operates a fleet of advanced, U.S. government-approved drone platforms for both “Blue Sky” normal business operations as well as “Gray Sky” rapid incident management and disaster response operations. The Company is currently working to integrate the AI-powered computer vision technologies of its Safe Pro AI unit into Airborne Response services in support of an array of new drone-based applications developed for public safety, critical infrastructure inspection and environmental protection.

Safe Pro’s patented AI-powered computer vision technology is designed to rapidly analyze drone-based imagery to detect small objects. It has been battle-tested in Ukraine for nearly 3 years where it is being used to detect and identify over 150 types of landmines and unexploded ordnance in a fraction of a second per image, rapidly delivering mission-critical situational awareness. Whether deployed on the edge in real-time (SpotlightAITM OnSite) or leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS) on the cloud (SpotlightAITM), the Company’s Safe Pro Object Threat Detection (SPOTD) technology can scale globally, offering solutions for rapid battlefield analysis as well as supporting large-scale commercial and humanitarian demining operations. Powering the Company’s SPOTD technology, Safe Pro’s unique real-world datasets include high-resolution drone imagery and GPS-tagged geospatial data encompassing over 1.66 million drone images analyzed to date, and 28,000+ threats identified across 6,705 hectares in Ukraine, an area nearly equivalent in size to Manhattan.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group Inc. is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. It is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing leveraging commercially available “off-the-shelf” drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosives threats, providing a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group’s scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include commercial, government, law enforcement and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency.

For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com

