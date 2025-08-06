Lung Health Foundation Encouraged by Ontario’s $1.8 Billion Primary Care Investment and Hopes Vital Respiratory Services Will Be Included

TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Ontario commits $1.8 billion to expand access to team-based primary care, the Lung Health Foundation (LHF) is calling on the government to take a vital next step: ensure that Respiratory Therapists and Certified Respiratory Educators (CREs) are included in these frontline care teams.

“Lung disease is a significant health burden affecting many people in Ontario, yet primary care providers often feel ill-equipped to manage these complex cases within their practice. Team-based care models should be designed to support primary care in effectively managing respiratory diseases,” says Dr. Jessica Moffatt, PhD in Pulmonary Medicine and Vice President, Programs & Public Affairs. “Without lung health specialists, we’re overlooking one of the biggest reasons people end up in emergency rooms and hospital beds.”

A Proven Model, Waiting to Scale

When lung health specialists are part of the care team, patients do better -- and the system saves money. Since 2006, the Lung Health Foundation’s Primary Care Asthma and COPD Program called PCAP -- funded by Ontario’s Ministry of Health -- has been making a transformative difference. Embedded in 12 communities across the province, PCAP, an evidence-based program, integrates CREs directly into primary care settings. These CREs help primary care providers and clinics deliver targeted, timely care to people living with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other chronic respiratory conditions.

A CRE is a healthcare professional -- often a respiratory therapist, nurse, or pharmacist -- who has completed specialized training in the management of lung diseases, such as asthma and COPD.

The 12 PCAP sites are in Toronto East, Toronto West, Sault St. Marie, Thunder Bay, Kenora, Fort Frances, Lanark/Renfrew County, Windsor, Ottawa, Barrie, Kingston and Hamilton.

And the results are clear:

In 2022–2023 alone, PCAP sites diagnosed over 4,661 cases of asthma and 1,540 cases of COPD. These efforts resulted in an 80% reduction in emergency department visits and hospitalizations for asthma patients -- from 540 before PCAP to just 106 after follow-up.

Over 5,200 spirometry tests were conducted, an essential step in diagnosing and managing respiratory conditions.

CREs also delivered over 1,600 remote consultations, improving access and education for hard-to-reach patients.

“These aren’t just numbers,” says Jessica Buckley, President & CEO of the Lung Health Foundation. “These are lives changed -- people breathing easier, staying out of hospital, and getting back to the things they love.”

“Honestly, I Think My PCAP Respiratory Therapist Added 10 Years to My Life”: Kevin’s Story

When 64-year-old retired construction worker Kevin H. found himself struggling for every breath, he didn’t know where to turn. Years of working around drywall and asbestos had left his lungs vulnerable, but the fear and helplessness were new. “My breathing was so bad, I thought I’d never come back from it. It was terrifying,” he recalls.

But a fast referral and expert care changed everything. His nurse practitioner quickly referred him to the Toronto East Primary Care Asthma Program [PCAP] Clinic’s South Riverdale Community Health Centre site, and within days of his chest x-ray, Kevin was meeting with a respiratory therapist. “The care was so immediate and finally, someone listened and understood. I was given a proper diagnosis and the right medication, but most important, the respiratory therapist showed me how to use it and what to do when my breathing gets bad. It made all the difference,” says Kevin.

Now, Kevin describes his life as “100% better,” crediting the PCAP Clinic with “giving me the tools and confidence to manage my symptoms. If I hadn’t gotten the help when I did, I know things would have gotten much worse. Honestly, I think my PCAP respiratory therapist added 10 years to my life.”

The Cost of Leaving Lungs Behind

Lung disease is not only widespread but devastating: One in 4 Ontarians will be diagnosed with COPD in their lifetime, and COPD accounts for 24% of all hospitalizations and 24% of all emergency room visits in Ontario. Asthma sends tens of thousands to Ontario ERs each year. Lung cancer remains the top cancer killer in Canada, causing 23% of all cancer deaths -- yet receives less than 5% of research funding. Ontario also spends $7 billion annually on tobacco-related illnesses -- triple the amount collected through tobacco taxes.

Given that one in 13 Ontarians will be over the age of 80 by 2040, “our primary care teams must be equipped to deal with the needs of an aging population, where COPD progresses with age,” adds Dr. Moffatt.

Lung health gets a fraction of the funding and attention, she says. “Lung disease is everywhere, and it doesn’t discriminate. Whether it’s the child with uncontrolled asthma or the senior trying to manage COPD on their own, we can do better. And we already know how.”

Let’s Breathe New Life into Primary Care

The Lung Health Foundation applauds the Ontario government’s bold investment in stronger, more equitable care. But without respiratory experts in the mix, the job is incomplete.

“We’re not just asking to be included; we’re ready to roll up our sleeves and help,” says Dr. Moffatt. “Let’s build a system that doesn’t just respond to crises, but helps people breathe easier every day. Right now, pulmonary rehabilitation, proven to save $7.7 million annually, is only accessible to 0.4% of patients.”

The Lung Health Foundation, the leading national lung health charity, believes that by expanding the teams-based health care vision to include lung health specialists -- and scaling up successful models like PCAP -- the province can maximize return on investment while improving health outcomes for thousands of Ontarians. “These are not only simple solutions; they are relatively low-cost.”

About the Lung Health Foundation (LHF):

The Lung Health Foundation has been working to improve the lung health of Canadians for over 100 years. As the national leader in lung health, the Lung Health Foundation is committed to supporting and empowering individuals living with lung disease across Canada. Through its community initiatives, grassroots educational programs, research, and advocacy, the foundation fosters a healthier future for all Canadians affected by lung conditions and their caregivers. Follow LHF on social media: Instagram: @lunghealthfoundation; Facebook: lunghealthfoundation/; X (formerly Twitter): @LungHealthFdn.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Contact:

Rob Bailey

Email: rbailey@brandstandpr.com

Phone: 201-819-1134

Margo Rapport

Email: margo@margorapport.com

Phone: 416-895-5672