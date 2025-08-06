Host Hotels & Resorts Publishes 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the “Company”), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”), published its 2025 Corporate Responsibility (CR) Report. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the Company’s CR strategy and performance—highlighting industry leadership and sustained progress toward its 2030 environmental and social targets, which support its 2050 net positive vision.
“At Host, our work is guided by the belief that responsible investment drives measurable impact—and that principle continues to shape how we invest in our hotels, our people, our communities and the environment,” said Mike Lentz, executive vice president, development, design & construction and executive sponsor of the CR program. “This year’s report reflects the meaningful strides we’ve made toward our 2030 targets, particularly in strengthening the resiliency of our portfolio and deepening our impact across key environmental and social priorities. From mitigating climate risk to improving energy efficiency and advancing renewable energy to supporting vibrant local communities, we’re proud to own iconic, irreplaceable assets—and even prouder to steward them in ways that we believe make them more sustainable, more resilient and better positioned to deliver lasting returns.”
Notable milestones highlighted in the report include:
SUSTAINABILITY INVESTMENTS
- Nearly $5 billion aggregate total of sustainable financing including $2.45 billion total issuance of green bonds for eligible green projects
- Over 860 sustainability projects with $24 million expected utility savings annually and 13-20% average cash-on-cash returns over a five-year period
- 21 properties with LEED® certification—including four hotels with LEED Gold certification as well as Host’s corporate headquarters—and 15 additional projects in the pipeline
- 16 properties with on-site renewable energy systems installed or under development
- Approximately $300 million invested in hurricane-resistant windows and doors, building facades and relocation of critical building systems since 2016
COMMUNITY INVESTMENTS
- 283 charities supported to strengthen communities, with over 220 organizations selected by employees
- Seven volunteer events supporting environmental conservation, youth education and empowerment, health and well-being, and underserved and at-risk local communities
- Approximately $240 million average balance in social impact funds in 2024
PEOPLE INVESTMENTS
- 88% of employees highly engaged according to most recent employee engagement survey, with enhancements to the employee experience
- 61% employee participation in external learning and development programs
- 20 training hours per employee per year
The 2025 CR Report, now in its eighth edition, includes updated Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) modules as well as an Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO-1) Report, highlighting the Company’s commitment to transparency.
For more information, read the 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report and visit the Corporate Responsibility section on the Company website.
ABOUT HOST HOTELS & RESORTS
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,900 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures.
