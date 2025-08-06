Host Hotels & Resorts Publishes 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the “Company”), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”), published its 2025 Corporate Responsibility (CR) Report. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the Company’s CR strategy and performance—highlighting industry leadership and sustained progress toward its 2030 environmental and social targets, which support its 2050 net positive vision.

“At Host, our work is guided by the belief that responsible investment drives measurable impact—and that principle continues to shape how we invest in our hotels, our people, our communities and the environment,” said Mike Lentz, executive vice president, development, design & construction and executive sponsor of the CR program. “This year’s report reflects the meaningful strides we’ve made toward our 2030 targets, particularly in strengthening the resiliency of our portfolio and deepening our impact across key environmental and social priorities. From mitigating climate risk to improving energy efficiency and advancing renewable energy to supporting vibrant local communities, we’re proud to own iconic, irreplaceable assets—and even prouder to steward them in ways that we believe make them more sustainable, more resilient and better positioned to deliver lasting returns.”

Notable milestones highlighted in the report include:

SUSTAINABILITY INVESTMENTS

Nearly $5 billion aggregate total of sustainable financing including $2.45 billion total issuance of green bonds for eligible green projects

Over 860 sustainability projects with $24 million expected utility savings annually and 13-20% average cash-on-cash returns over a five-year period

21 properties with LEED® certification—including four hotels with LEED Gold certification as well as Host’s corporate headquarters—and 15 additional projects in the pipeline

16 properties with on-site renewable energy systems installed or under development

Approximately $300 million invested in hurricane-resistant windows and doors, building facades and relocation of critical building systems since 2016

COMMUNITY INVESTMENTS

283 charities supported to strengthen communities, with over 220 organizations selected by employees

Seven volunteer events supporting environmental conservation, youth education and empowerment, health and well-being, and underserved and at-risk local communities

Approximately $240 million average balance in social impact funds in 2024

PEOPLE INVESTMENTS

88% of employees highly engaged according to most recent employee engagement survey, with enhancements to the employee experience

61% employee participation in external learning and development programs

20 training hours per employee per year

The 2025 CR Report, now in its eighth edition, includes updated Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) modules as well as an Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO-1) Report, highlighting the Company’s commitment to transparency.

For more information, read the 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report and visit the Corporate Responsibility section on the Company website.

ABOUT HOST HOTELS & RESORTS

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,900 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures.

