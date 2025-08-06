Milestone Scientific Appoints Jason Papes as Senior Vice President, Global Head of Sales and Marketing

ROSELAND. N.J., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today announced the appointment of Jason Papes as Senior Vice President, Global Head of Sales and Marketing, effective immediately.

Mr. Papes brings more than three decades of experience in sales, marketing, and business development within the healthcare industry, including leadership roles at large-cap medical technology companies and successful entrepreneurial ventures. His expertise spans orthopedics, neurology, pain management, and digital imaging, with a track record of building high-performance teams, establishing national and international distribution networks, and driving strategic growth initiatives.

Most recently, Mr. Papes served as Founder and Managing Partner of TEN20 Medical Distribution, a healthcare sales organization focused on spinal implants, intraoperative neuromonitoring, and clinical research. Under his leadership, the company became one of the largest distributorships for Orthofix’s bone growth stimulators and bone graft products, earning multiple Distributor of the Year honors. He also led several affiliated ventures through successful exits, including Neuro-Pro Monitoring and TEN20 Living Assistance.

Prior to founding TEN20, Mr. Papes held executive positions at Stryker Imaging, where he led a $30 million commercial expansion across North America, and at Brainlab, where he significantly grew U.S. market share in surgical navigation and helped establish U.S. operations. Earlier roles include leadership and sales positions with Spine-Tech, C.R. Bard, and Roche Laboratories.

Mr. Papes joins Milestone at an important inflection point in the Company’s commercial rollout of the CompuFlo® Epidural System. The Company has made meaningful progress in establishing procedural payment pathways, including the assignment of Medicare Part B payment rates under CPT® code 0777T across several jurisdictions, along with initial activity from commercial insurers. These developments mark a critical step in supporting provider adoption and integrating CompuFlo into routine clinical practice.

In parallel, Milestone continues to advance growth initiatives within its dental segment, with a focus on increasing adoption of its STA Single Tooth Anesthesia® System among dental offices, group practices, and institutional providers. Mr. Papes will play a key role in scaling both platforms to support the Company’s broader commercial objectives.

Eric Hines, Chief Executive Officer of Milestone Scientific, commented, “Jason’s extensive leadership experience and deep understanding of the provider and payer landscape make him a strong addition to our team. His ability to scale commercial organizations and build market access strategies aligns with our next phase of growth. We look forward to his contributions as we expand adoption of the CompuFlo system across hospital and outpatient settings.”

Jason Papes added: “Milestone Scientific has developed a truly differentiated platform with potential to transform how epidural and dental procedures are delivered. I’m excited to join a team committed to innovation, patient safety, and commercial execution. I look forward to working alongside the leadership team to broaden our reach and drive value for patients, providers, and shareholders.”

Mr. Papes earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology with a minor in Chemistry from Wake Forest University and holds an International MBA from Rome Business School. He has also completed executive programs in corporate strategy and complex sales.

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a technology-focused medical research and development company that patents, designs, and develops innovative injection technologies and instruments for medical and dental applications. Milestone Scientific’s computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient, and increase the overall patient comfort and safety. The Company leverages its proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology® platform to advance the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions of subcutaneous drug delivery, including local anesthetics. To learn more, view the MLSS brand video or visit milestonescientific.com.

