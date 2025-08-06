Smart Fitness Market to Hit USD 33.77 Billion by 2032, Driven by Health Awareness and Tech Integration – SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Fitness Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Smart Fitness Market was valued at USD 12.88 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow significantly, reaching USD 33.77 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2025 to 2032.

This growth is driven by rising health awareness, increasing demand for real-time fitness tracking, and the integration of advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, and wearable sensors into fitness devices. The popularity of home workouts, virtual fitness coaching, and personalized training programs is also propelling market expansion. Additionally, the growing adoption of smartwatches, fitness bands, and connected gym equipment is enhancing user engagement and driving industry innovation.





The U.S. Smart Fitness Market was valued at USD 3.14 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 7.82 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.91% from 2025 to 2032.

This growth is fueled by increasing health consciousness, the rising popularity of connected fitness devices, and demand for personalized workout experiences. Technological advancements and the shift toward at-home fitness solutions further support market expansion.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Apple

Peloton

Fitbit

WHOOP

Adidas

Under Armour

Technogym

Zwift

Nautilus

Mirror and others.

Smart Fitness Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 US$ 11.27 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 21.70 billion CAGR CAGR of 8.59% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023

Segmentation Analysis

By Device Type, Wearable Devices Lead Smart Fitness Market in 2024 with 33.41% Revenue Share

In 2024, wearable devices accounted for a 33.41% revenue share in the smart fitness market, driven by rising demand for real-time and personalized health tracking. Advanced features like ECG, sleep, and oxygen monitoring from brands such as Apple, Samsung, and Fitbit, along with AI and IoT integration, are enhancing connectivity, user engagement, and overall fitness management.

By Technology, IoT Technology Dominates Smart Fitness Market with 37.40% Revenue Share in 2024

In 2024, IoT technology accounted for 37.40% of the smart fitness market revenue, underlining its critical role in enabling real-time data collection and analysis. IoT connects wearables, equipment, and apps into cohesive health ecosystems, allowing users to monitor fitness comprehensively. Ongoing innovations in IoT applications continue to enhance interconnectivity, functionality, and user experience, significantly driving market growth.

By End User, Individual Users Segment Leads Smart Fitness Market in 2024 with 30.35% Share

In 2024, individual users accounted for the largest market share at 30.35%, fueled by the rising focus on personal health management. Affordable wearables and intuitive fitness apps have empowered users to take charge of their wellness goals. As tech-savvy consumers seek tailored experiences, companies are responding with user-friendly interfaces and customizable features to enhance engagement and motivation.

By Distribution Channel, Online Retail Channel Dominated Smart Fitness Distribution in 2024 with 44.18% Share

In 2024, the online retail segment led the smart fitness market with a 44.18% revenue share. The convenience of online shopping, wide product variety, and competitive pricing have made e-commerce platforms the preferred choice for consumers. Additionally, brands are expanding their presence through direct-to-consumer (DTC) sites and major online marketplaces, reinforcing this growing shift toward digital purchasing.

Smart Fitness Market Segmentation

By Device Type

Wearable Devices

Fitness Equipment

Smart Apparel

Fitness Apps

By Technology

Artificial Intelligence

Internet of Things

Cloud Computing

Mobile Applications

By End User

Individual Users

Fitness Enthusiasts

Personal Trainers

Health Clubs

By Distribution Channel

Online Retail

Offline Retail

Direct Sales

North America Leads Smart Fitness Market, Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Smart

In 2024, North America dominated the smart fitness market with a 37.92% share, driven by high health awareness, advanced healthcare systems, and early adoption of wearable technology. The region's growth is further supported by a strong presence of key market players and widespread use of fitness apps and devices, positioning it as a mature and innovation-driven market hub.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the smart fitness market, registering a CAGR of 16.03% from 2025 to 2032. Growth is driven by a large population, rising fitness consciousness, rapid urbanization, and increasing adoption of smartphones and wearable devices. Expanding digital infrastructure and affordability of fitness technology are further accelerating regional market expansion.

