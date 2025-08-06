EXL Recognized as Market Leader in HFS Research Insurance Services Report

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a global data and AI company, has been recognized as a Market Leader in the HFS Research Horizons Insurance Services 2025 report.

The report ranks 24 leading insurance providers across their value propositions, execution and innovation capabilities, go-to-market strategy, and market impact. The Market Leader designation is the report’s highest distinction.

“The insurance industry stands at a pivotal crossroads, where operational efficiency, enhanced stakeholder experiences, and ecosystem-driven innovation are no longer optional—they are the defining horizons for carriers looking to lead in a rapidly evolving market,” said Tony Filippone, chief research officer, HFS Research. “We proudly recognize EXL as a Market Leader and look forward to their continued innovation in the insurance space.”

The report highlights EXL’s strong data-first approach, deep insurance domain expertise, and AI-driven insights to enhance decision-making and operational efficiency across the insurance value chain.

“At EXL, we take great pride in having deep expertise in the intricacies of our clients’ businesses so that we are not building new solutions or implementing technology in a vacuum – we are developing tailored and cost-effective solutions to real-world customer challenges,” said Vivek Jetley, president and head of insurance, healthcare and life sciences, EXL. “We’re proud to receive this recognition from HFS Research as we continue to work towards helping our clients optimize their decisioning processes, operational workflows and customer interactions.”

For more information about EXL and its insurance services, click here

