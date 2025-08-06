Valiantys appoints Dimitri Spyridopoulos as Chief Strategy Officer and Nathan Chantrenne as Chief AI Officer, doubling down on AI-driven growth

BOSTON, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valiantys, a global leader in IT consulting with Atlassian, today announced the promotions of Dimitri Spyridopoulos to Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) and Nathan Chantrenne to Chief AI Officer (CAIO). These leadership appointments mark a significant milestone in the company’s evolution toward an AI-native consulting model, meeting enterprise demand for AI that delivers tangible business outcomes.

As CSO, Dimitri Spyridopoulos assumes a global role overseeing Valiantys’ strategic direction and transition to a Service-as-a-Software model. He brings over 35 years of IT experience of which over two decades have been spent in the Atlassian ecosystem to support positioning the company for long-term growth and market differentiation. This shift marks Valiantys’ increased focus on sharpening its go-to-market approach and expanding partnerships in key industries like finance, manufacturing, and government.

“Valiantys is at an inflection point. We’re not just scaling our business; we’re transforming how we create value for customers,” said Dimitri Spyridopoulos. “As CSO, the goal will be to align Valiantys’ innovation engine with the specific needs of each industry in order to bring to life a new generation of solutions that are scalable, repeatable, and truly AI-native.”

Nathan Chantrenne, Valiantys’ former Chief Solutions Officer, has been appointed Chief AI Officer, recognizing his 13+ years of service and company leadership. Nathan Chantrenne will spearhead Valiantys’ internal and client-facing AI strategies, guiding adoption of AI technologies that deliver real business outcomes, from operational efficiency to regulatory compliance.

“AI is only valuable if it solves real problems,” said Nathan Chantrenne. “That’s exactly how we’ll approach it, looking at the problems our customers have, and digging deep to find real solutions. We’re not just building tools; we’re unlocking transformation. I’m thrilled to lead this next chapter and ensure both Valiantys and our clients stay ahead of the curve.”

“These appointments reflect our ambition to not only lead with Atlassian expertise but to reshape how we deliver strategic, scalable, and AI-powered solutions across industries,” said Emmanuel Benoit, CEO of Valiantys. “Dimitri and Nathan are trusted, forward-looking leaders who will help define the future of our company and our clients’ success.”

These leadership updates come as Valiantys accelerates its journey toward becoming a next-generation consulting partner—integrating Atlassian technology, vertical market expertise, and agentic AI to deliver tangible business outcomes for the global enterprise.

