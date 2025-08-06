Forge Nano to Produce 100% US-Sourced Lithium-Ion Cells for US Department of Defense

Forge Nano is developing 100% US-sourced 18650 lithium-ion cell using Atomic Armor coatings

Cell intended to replace Department of Defense foreign-sourced battery supply chain

DENVER, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forge Nano, Inc., a technology company pioneering domestic battery and semiconductor innovations, today announced it is developing a lithium-ion battery cell for the US Department of Defense for testing that includes battery materials solely sourced from the United States. The 18650 cylindrical cell is expected to have high capacity and energy density, while meeting Department of Defense requirements for cycle life and operating temperatures.

A Forge Nano employee inspects cylindrical battery cells produced via the company’s lithium-ion manufacturing line in Thornton, Colorado.

"In today’s environment of rising tariffs and global instability, producing a 100% U.S.-sourced lithium-ion cell isn’t just a strategic advantage - it’s a national security imperative,” said Paul Lichty, CEO of Forge Nano. “For the Department of Defense, having a secure, domestic supply of advanced battery technology ensures mission readiness, supply chain resilience, and energy independence in the face of growing international uncertainty."

Forge Nano has vetted dozens of cell components from multiple US suppliers that comprise the 18650 cell. Forge Nano is producing the cell in Thornton, Colorado using its 10 MWh/year cell manufacturing line to deliver cells to the US Department of Defense for testing in 2025.

For more information about Forge Nano, please visit www.forgenano.com.

About Forge Nano

Forge Nano is a technology company pioneering domestic battery and semiconductor innovations using its platform technology, Atomic Armor. The superior surface coatings produced by our Atomic Armor™ process allow our partners to unlock peak performance of any material, optimizing products to last longer, cost less and increase safety. Our team of scientists have worked with an expansive portfolio of commercial partners to develop custom solutions to meet any need at any scale, from small-scale R&D and laboratory work to large-scale, high-volume production. Learn more at https://www.forgenano.com

About Forge Battery

Forge Battery, a subsidiary of Forge Nano, is building better batteries for the world’s most demanding applications. The company intends to be the leading domestic battery supplier for specialty applications by utilizing Forge Nano’s Atomic Armor™ surface coating technology to enhance durability and performance of lithium-ion battery cells. Learn more at https://www.forgebattery.com

Media Contact:

Will McKenna

Brand Communications Director

Forge Nano

wmckenna@forgenano.com

(720) 432-6669

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b3c5110-6f23-4c77-a52b-e7d5f4642dc2